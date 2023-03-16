Powell pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Mar. 16—A Somerset man accused of shooting his girlfriend, then taking her to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before fleeing to Illinois pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

Sonny L. Powell, 48, has been charged with Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) for a case in which the victim, Natosha Robinson, 44, may have been shot as many as 12 times.

Powell was indicted on the Attempted Murder charge last week by a Pulaski County Grand Jury.

During Powell's Pulaski County Circuit Court appearance, his attorney, Robert Norfleet, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf and asked for a reduction in bond.

Powell is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery set a pretrial hearing for May 4, and said that a bond hearing will be scheduled for another date.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Robinson was brought to the emergency room at LCRH with multiple gunshot wounds. A male subject dropped her off and left, according to witnesses.

Powell was identified as the person who brought the victim in, and was initially sought by law enforcement as a person of interest in the case.

Powell was eventually found and taken into custody in Lombard, Ill., when officers there conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Powell's Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and its license plate number were entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and as Powell drove through Illinois, his vehicle was spotted on traffic cameras.

He was returned to Pulaski last week after waiving extradition.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

