A man accused of killing a 33-year-old man inside a Powell home on Monday has been arrested in northwest Indiana.

Brandon Toleque, 31, of Powell, was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff's office in Indiana, south of South Bend.

Toleque is accused of killing Arazeia Richardson, 33, inside a home on Thornbury Lane, near Ascot Court, in The Chase subdivision.

Powell police are leading the investigation, resulting in the release of few details. Police have not provided information about the relationship between Toleque and Richardson, only calling the situation an "isolated incident" with no danger to the general public.

On Wednesday, police said the 911 call that prompted them to respond Monday morning to the home came from Marshall County, Indiana.

Toleque's last known address is on Thornbury Lane.

Richardson's cause of death has also not been released.

Charges are expected to be filed against Toleque in Delaware County. Those charges were not visible on the clerk of court's website early Wednesday afternoon.

Toleque remains in Marshall County, Indiana's, and will be extradited back to Delaware County at a later date.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Powell police announce arrest in death of man found inside home Monday