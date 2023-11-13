Powell police investigating after person found dead in subdivision

The Powell police department is investigating after one person was found deceased in their home within The Chase subdivision Monday morning.

Powell police received a call regarding an "emergency situation" at Thornbury Lane and Ascot Court and discovered one person dead at the scene. Powell authorities requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to aid in the investigation, according to Steve Irwin, the Ohio Attorney General Press Secretary.

The Delaware County Coroner's Office is working to determine a cause of death. Powell police are working with BCI, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, and the Delaware County Prosecutor's office in the ongoing investigation.

The city of Powell is located 14 miles of north of Columbus in Delaware County.

