Powell Reiterates Half-Point Hikes Are Likely in June and July

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rich Miller
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is likely to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at each of its next two meetings, while leaving open the possibility it could do more.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a interview with the Marketplace public radio program on Thursday, Powell made clear his determination to get inflation under control but conceded that the Fed’s ability to do that without triggering a recession may depend on factors outside its control.

“If the economy performs about as expected,” Powell said, “it would be appropriate for there to be additional 50-basis point increases at the next two meetings.”

Asked if he was taking a larger 75 basis-point increase off the table, he restated his comment from a May 4 press conference that the Fed wasn’t “actively considering” such a move, according to a transcript of the interview released by Marketplace.

But he added, “If things come in better than we expect, then we’re prepared to do less. If they come in worse than when we expect, then we’re prepared to do more.”

The Fed, fighting the highest inflation in four decades, raised interest rates by a half percentage point last week and Powell signaled at a press conference it was on track to do the same at its meetings in June and July.

Powell’s latest comments come on the day that the Senate confirmed him in a bipartisan 80-19 vote to another four-year term at the helm of the US central bank. While his political support is broad, the Fed has been criticized by some investors and former officials for being slow to confront rising prices stoked by pent-up demand and pandemic-induced supply-chain tangles. Those pressures have been made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China.

Powell acknowledged that the Fed probably should have lifted rates from near zero levels before March, when it initiated a credit tightening cycle.

“If you had perfect hindsight you’d go back and it probably would have been better for us to have raised rates a little sooner,” he said. “I’m not sure how much difference it would have made, but we have to make decisions in real time, based on what we know then, and we did the best we could.”

‘Some Pain’

Powell said the Fed was aiming to achieve a soft landing of the economy, in which inflation returns to its 2% target while the labor market remains strong. But he added, that will be “quite challenging” to pull off and that the process of doing so “will include some pain.”

“The question whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control,” he said, pointing in particular to geopolitical events and supply chain bottlenecks.

But regardless, Powell made clear that getting inflation down was his number one priority.

Asked at the end of the interview to sum up his thinking in five words, Powell replied, “Get inflation back under control.”

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, speaking in an interview earlier on Thursday with Bloomberg News, also reinforced expectations for half-point hikes in June and July.

“I expect financial conditions to tighten even more as we march through these rate increases,” Daly said. “I think we’ve made a good start on them already, but I would like to see continued tightening of financial conditions.”

(Updates with more details from interview)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powell Wins Senate Confirmation for Second Term as Fed Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate voted to confirm Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair on Thursday, trusting him to tackle the highest inflation to confront the country in decades.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Wi

  • Fed rate hike of 0.75% in June 'is on the table' -adviser

    STORY: Powell said that the U.S. central bank looks at broad measures of financial conditions to gauge how they are tightening, including equity, debt and credit spreads, and all but took a 75-basis point hike off the table for at least the next couple of FOMC meetings.

  • Dissecting recent Fed talk — Central bank set on two half-percentage-point moves for summer

    The disappointing consumer price inflation report for April keeps the focus squarely on the Federal Reserve and its plans for bringing inflation down. A slew of Fed officials have spoken this week. Going into his news conference, the focus was on what Powell would say about the last-minute idea that floated up right before the central bank went silent: might policy makers lift rates in 75 basis point increments?

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Bolster Border, EU Cools on Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will likely step up defenses along its border with Finland if the latter goes ahead with plans to join NATO, the Russian ambassador to the European Union said. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Futures Get Hit Early

    The S&P 500 futures fell somewhat hard during the trading session on Thursday, reaching two levels below the 3900 level before recovering.

  • India CPI Surge to 8-Year High Fuels Rate Hike Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s headline inflation accelerated for a seventh month to the fastest since May 2014 on higher fuel and food costs, spurring expectations the central bank will raise rates further to tame prices. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesStocks Jolted by Rec

  • Top Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Closes Latin America Equities Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseThe Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has shut down a team investing in L

  • Fed’s Daly Says Strong Economy Can Tolerate 50-Basis-Point Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly backed raising interest rates by a half-percentage point at each of the central bank’s next two meetings, adding that she’d like to see financial conditions tighten further.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selli

  • Powell: 'Soft' economic landing may be out of Fed's control

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, fresh off winning Senate confirmation for a second term earlier in the day, acknowledged for the first time Thursday that high inflation and economic weakness overseas could thwart his efforts to avoid causing a recession. For weeks, Powell has portrayed the Fed's drive to raise interest rates as consistent with a so-called “soft landing” for the economy. Under that scenario, the Fed would manage to tighten borrowing costs enough to cool the economy and curb inflation without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.

  • California gas rebates may not arrive until late summer. Or even later

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have made little progress toward resolving their differences over how much money Californians should receive to blunt the burden of rising costs at the pump.

  • WH: Using 'every tool' to fix baby formula shortage

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the administration is utilizing "every tool" available to address the baby formula shortage and get the product back on the shelves. "Our message to parents is: we hear you," Psaki says. (May 12)

  • Got $3,000? These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys During the Market Sell-Off

    You might not like what I'm about to say, but it's the truth: Stock market crashes and corrections are par for the course when investing on Wall Street. Best of all, you don't need a mountain of money to build wealth on Wall Street. A perfect example is the largest electric utility stock in the country, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • 105 mph wind possible as severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeastern South Dakota: Updates

    Wednesday came and went without much severe weather in Sioux Falls, but now the NWS is forecasting possible severe storms for Thursday.

  • Elon Musk seeks to scrap Tesla margin loan with new Twitter funding

    It would also alleviate pressure on Tesla’s stock, which is the cornerstone of Musk’s $216 billion fortune.

  • 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

    Of all the investment decisions you're likely to make in your lifetime, a home purchase is by far the most personal. It's no wonder that buyers are eager to rush right into the real estate market the...

  • Powell: Would have been better for Fed to have raised interest rates ‘a little sooner’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that, with hindsight, it would have been better to have raised its benchmark rate 'a little sooner.'

  • Used-Car Prices Are Finally Falling. What That Means for Inflation.

    April’s consumer price index report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, showed CPI rose 0.3% in April from March, and at an annual pace of 8.3%. This is the third month of price declines for used cars, which fell 3.8% month-over-month in March and 0.2% in Feb. In fact, the consumer price index for used cars and trucks hit a record high in January 2022.

  • Historic wildfire burns in New Mexico

    Two wildfires in New Mexico have converged into one to create the largest active wildfire in the U.S. It's already been declared a disaster and FEMA workers are on the ground. But firefighters say what they really need is a break from the brutal weather conditions. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel has more.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed needs to be “brutally honest” and keep the door open for larger rate hikes.

    Wednesday's consumer price index report did not show a much hoped-for cooling of inflation in April, putting pressure on the Fed.

  • Gold ends higher, booking best day in over a week, after key inflation reading for April comes in hotter than expected

    Gold futures finish higher Wednesday, bouncing after the lowest finish in three months, as traders digest a reading on inflation that was higher than expected.