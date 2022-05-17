Powell says Fed will keep hiking interest rates until it curtails inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Rugaber
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence inflation is steadily falling — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.

The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

“What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said in remarks to a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”

The Fed chair, who was confirmed last week by the Senate to a second four-year term, suggested that the Fed would consider raising rates even faster if price increases fail to moderate.

“What we need to see,” Powell said, “is clear and convincing evidence that inflation pressures are abating and inflation is coming down. And if we don’t see that, then we’ll have to consider moving more aggressively. If we do see that, then we can consider moving to a slower pace.”

High pump prices go nationwide: The average gas price is above $4 in every state. How long will they continue to rise?

Priciest gas in country: 'Excruciating': This working-class California county has the most expensive gas in the nation

And he said the Fed “wouldn’t hesitate” to push its benchmark rate to a point that would slow the economy if needed. While it is unclear what level that might be, Fed officials peg it at about 2.5% to 3%, roughly triple its current setting.

Powell’s remarks Tuesday followed other statements he has made that have indicated the Fed is implementing a series of rate hikes that could amount to the fastest tightening of credit in more than 30 years.

At a meeting earlier this month, the Fed raised its key rate by a half-point — double the usual increase — for the first time since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%. And at a news conference after the meeting, Powell suggested that Fed officials would continue to raise its rate by a half-point, at both its June and July meetings.

The Fed chair appeared unconcerned Tuesday about the stock market’s sharp decline over the past six weeks. Those declines partly reflect concern on Wall Street that the Fed’s efforts to rein in inflation, which has reached 40-year highs, could weaken the economy so much as to trigger a recession. Stock prices also often fall as interest rates rise, increasing the return from bonds.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB116
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB116

When asked if the Fed’s rate hikes could disrupt financial markets, without necessarily bringing down inflation, Powell responded, “I don’t see that happening.”

The interest rate, or yield, on the two-year Treasury note has risen steadily since the start of the year, which Powell pointed to as a sign that Wall Street expects the Fed to keep tightening credit. Such expectations should help slow borrowing and spending, and cool the economy.

“It’s been good to see financial markets reacting in advance” of upcoming rate hikes, Powell said. “That’s what we need.”

The S&P 500, a broad market index, has tumbled about 15% from its January peak. That’s just short of the 20% decline that marks a bear market. Yet many economists say Powell is unlikely to let market disruptions change the Fed’s path, given that inflation has soared to such high levels and is causing hardships for millions of households.

“The markets are orderly, they’re functioning,” Powell said. “There are some volatile days and volatile markets, but so far, I see us as getting through this fairly well.”

The Fed chair also suggested, more explicitly than before, that the central bank’s efforts to bring down inflation may result in some people losing their jobs, pushing up the unemployment rate.

Powell said the Fed’s goal was to cool off consumer and business spending and bring it more into line with the restrained supply of goods and workers. That, in turn, should tame inflation.

The Fed hopes to accomplish that, Powell said, while keeping the job market strong. But that doesn’t mean the unemployment rate would necessarily stay at 3.6%, where it is now, he said.

“You’d still have quite a strong labor market if unemployment were to move up a few ticks,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerome Powell speech: Fed to hike rates until inflation is tamed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is The Bottom In Or Is It Just Another Dead Cat Bounce?

    The market is priced for the worst-case scenario as bears continue to control the narrative but was last week's capitulation from retailer traders enough to conclude the 2022 correction.

  • Fed's Powell vows to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

  • U.S. officially surpasses 1 million COVID-19 deaths

    The U.S. has officially surpassed 1 million deaths from COVID-19, according to data Tuesday from John Hopkins University. According to Hopkins data, 1,000,139 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far. “While 1 million COVID-19 deaths is a mind-boggling number, we know that the U.S. actually reached this tragic milestone some time ago,” Crystal Watson, the public health lead at Hopkins’ Coronavirus Research Center and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in a statement.

  • Market check: Stocks extend into the green amid Jerome Powell comments on inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines how stocks are digesting Fed Chair Powell's latest comments on inflation, in addition to sector leaders, semiconductor stocks, Home Depot, and Walmart.

  • Fed's Kashkari says easing of supply chains could limit rate hikes

    Since March the Fed has raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to a target range of 0.75%-1%, and Kashkari said the U.S. central bank has indicated it will get that rate to at least a neutral level - usually estimated at around 2.5% - by the end of the year. "The question right now that I'm asking myself, and that I'm asking my economists that I work with is, do we just have to follow through on what we've promised - is that going to be enough - or are we going to have to do even more?" Kashkari told the Sault Ste. Higher borrowing costs are aimed at cooling demand so as to bring down inflation that's now running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

  • Here's Why We Think QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Well Worth Watching

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Stock Markets Are Overpricing Recession Risk, JPMorgan Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors’ anxiety about a potential recession isn’t showing up in other parts of the market, which is giving JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic confidence in his pro-risk stance. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Say

  • Rory McIlroy spoke too soon predicting demise of Saudi-backed breakaway

    The Northern Irishman had believed the project was ‘dead in the water’

  • Gold ends higher Tuesday, extending bounce from 3-month low

    Gold futures finish modestly higher Tuesday, building on a bounce from a three-month low as the U.S. dollar eases back from a nearly two-decade high.

  • Fed's Evans backs 'front-loaded' rate hikes, then measured pace

    Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday said he supports an initial burst of monetary policy tightening, and then a more "measured" pace of rate hikes to allow time to assess inflation and the impact of higher borrowing costs on the job market. "I think front-loading is important to speed up the necessary tightening of financial conditions, as well as for demonstrating our commitment to restrain inflation, thus helping to keep inflationary expectations in check," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to Money Marketeers of New York University. Inflation, running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target, is "much too high," Evans said, and the Fed should raise its policy rate "expeditiously" to a neutral range of about 2.25%-2.5%.

  • Stimulus Update: Nearly a Dozen States Are Preparing to Send More Money to Residents

    Frustrated with inflation and high gas prices? If you live in one of these states, more stimulus money could be headed your way in 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • House Min. Leader McCarthy pivots after question about subpoena and saying Trump admitted “some responsibility” for 1/6.

    During a recent press conference, a reporter asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he would comply with a subpoena he received from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy is one of several GOP lawmakers recently subpoenaed by the January 6 panel. The reporter also asked about a tape recording of McCarthy speaking to Republicans, during which McCarthy said that former President Trump bore some responsibility for the January 6 insurrection.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.