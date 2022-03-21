Powell Says Fed Ready to Move Faster on Inflation

JOSHUA ROBERTS
Michael Rainey
·2 min read

Reiterating his view that inflation remains unacceptably high, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell on Monday signaled that the central bank is ready to move more aggressively to restore price stability.

Just days after announcing a quarter-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark lending rate, the first since 2018, Powell said the central bank would consider larger, half-point increases in the future if conditions warrant it.

“If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” Powell told a meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. “And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well.”

Inflation outlook has deteriorated: Powell said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has worsened the inflation outlook, but conditions were deteriorating even before then. Inflationary pressure increased “sharply” during the fall, Powell said, contrary to expectations that price increases would moderate.

Asking why the Fed’s projections of easing inflation had been so far off, Powell said it had a lot to do with the unexpected severity of problems in the supply chain. “In my view, an important part of the explanation is that forecasters widely underestimated the severity and persistence of supply-side frictions, which, when combined with strong demand, especially for durable goods, produced surprisingly high inflation,” he said.

Labor market out of whack: Powell reiterated his view that the job market is currently defined by unusually – and problematically – strong demand for workers. “Overall, the labor market is strong but showing a clear imbalance of supply and demand,” he said. “Our monetary policy tools cannot help with labor supply in the near term, but in a long expansion, the factors holding back supply will likely ease. In the meantime, we aim to use our tools to moderate demand growth, thereby facilitating continued, sustainable increases in employment and wages.”

In other words, Powell hopes to reduce demand for labor by easing back the throttle in the economy with higher interest rates, while maintaining much of the momentum that has favored workers. “There's good reason to think that this labor market would be at a more sustainable level if it were – if some of those indicators – if demand could be brought back in line with supply,” he said.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • David Beckham hands over Instagram with 71.6 million followers to Ukrainian doctor

    Retired soccer legend David Beckham handed over his Instagram to a Ukrainian doctor caring for pregnant mothers and babies in Kharkiv.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • S&P slashed Russia’s debt to junk and says there are already 30 corporate ‘fallen angels’ as a result of the war. Here are 5 charts that show the hit to ‘Russia Inc’s’ creditworthiness

    Far-reaching sanctions have battered Russia's economy and thrown the future of its biggest companies into doubt. And investors are taking no chances.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to Buy Reinsurer Alleghany for $11.6 Billion

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy Alleghany shares for $848.02 a share in cash, or a total equity value of about $11.6 billion. The deal represents a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days, the companies said in a statement. Shares of Alleghany, the property-and-casualty reinsurance company, rose 26% on Monday to $852.07.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Buffett buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.

  • Usurping Dollar’s Dominance Over World Is a Near Impossible Task

    (Bloomberg) -- Dethroning the dollar is easier said than done.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsThat’s the conclusion of investors after Washington’s freeze of Russia’s dollar holdings created

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.