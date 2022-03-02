Powell Sees Fed Rate Liftoff in March While Ukraine Fogs Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Torres
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank expects to raise interest rates later this month to tackle hot inflation amid a tight labor market while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added uncertainty to the U.S. outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month,” Powell said Wednesday in remarks prepared for his appearance before the House Financial Services Committee. “The process of removing policy accommodation in current circumstances will involve both increases in the target range of the federal funds rate and reduction in the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Washington.

Powell said the labor market is “extremely tight,” essentially a message to lawmakers that the central bank has met its maximum employment goal in current conditions, which opens the door to its inflation fight. He said employers are having difficulties filling job openings, while workers are quitting and taking new jobs helping wages rise at the fastest pace in years.

“We know that the best thing we can do to support a strong labor market is to promote a long expansion, and that is only possible in an environment of price stability,” Powell said, restating a line he has used several times now that interprets the inflation fight in terms of preserving the expansion.

‘Highly Uncertain’

Financial markets have reeled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending energy prices jumping and potentially pushing inflation higher, even as heightened tensions cloud the outlook for global growth. Even so, interest-rate futures markets are fully priced for a quarter point interest-rate increase at the March 15-16 meeting from current levels near zero and several Fed officials speaking since the invasion have said they are still inclined to act.

Interest rate futures are still pricing in about five rate increases for 2022 starting this month -- which will mark the first hike since 2018. U.S. stocks advanced in early trade Wednesday.

Powell cautioned, however that the “near-term effects on the U.S. economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions, and of events to come, remain highly uncertain.”

“Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways,” he said. “We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook.”

“Powell clearly signaled a rate hike for March, but he did not specify the size,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC. “Powell also acknowledged that the Fed is likely embarking on a series of rate hikes, noting that removing policy accommodation will entail ‘increases in the target range of the federal funds rate.’”

No Timing

The Fed chair gave no timing on balance-sheet reduction, a decision that is likely still pending for the Federal Open Market Committee. After rate increases start, trimming assets “will proceed in a predictable manner primarily through adjustments to reinvestment,” he said.

Powell said he continues to expect inflation to decline over the course of the year as supply constraints ease and demand cools off in the wake of waning fiscal support and higher interest rates.

That seems like a reasonable forecast, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, though headline inflation is likely to rise further with increasing commodity prices resulting from the Ukraine war. “Clearly the risks are to the upside here,” she said.

Powell, whose confirmation for a second term has been stalled by Republican opposition to President Joe Biden’s selection of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be vice chair for supervision, faces the challenge of pivoting policy to confront the highest inflation in 40 years, while not tightening so much that the economy stalls.

Critics, including some Republican lawmakers, say the U.S. central bank has been too slow to act.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of price movements rose at a 6.1% annual pace in January, triple the central bank’s 2% target. Demand remains strong with growth forecasts centering around 2.9% this year, according to estimates tallied by Bloomberg, while companies continue to add employees at a robust pace. Meanwhile, some of Powell’s colleagues see an urgent need to raise rates, with Governor Christopher Waller calling for 100 basis points of tightening by midyear.

Dot Plot

Fed officials will release fresh quarterly estimates for interest rates and the economy at their upcoming meeting, offering some guidance for how far and fast they expect to tighten policy in the coming months. Some have signaled the Fed may have to act with more force to get price pressures under control.

“This situation calls for rapid withdrawal of policy accommodation in order to preserve the best chance for a long and durable expansion,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in separate remarks Wednesday. “The FOMC may have to move more aggressively going forward if inflation increases or does not moderate as much as expected.”

The Fed chair follows his remarks today with an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday, where Powell is waiting for a confirmation vote together with Biden’s four other nominees for the central bank.

(Updates with comment from Fed’s Bullard in penultimate paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • HP Boosts Annual Profit Outlook Amid Sustained PC Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- HP Inc. increased its full-year earnings outlook on strong personal computer demand while saying it would take a hit to quarterly profit as a result of global sanctions on Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of

  • Fed's Powell says policy pivot on track despite 'uncertain' impact of Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will move forward with plans to raise interest rates this month to try to tame high inflation, but the outbreak of war in Ukraine has made the outlook "highly uncertain" for U.S. central bank policymakers as they plan their next steps, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In prepared remarks for his testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an "extremely tight" labor market warrant higher interest rates. "We expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month," Powell said, and that the Fed will follow that later this year with reductions to its roughly $8.5 trillion portfolio of government securities.

  • Stocks Drop as Oil Near $105 Fuels Inflation Scare: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in oil sent shivers through risky assets Tuesday, reversing an early recovery in American stocks and sending some European markets down 4%. Bonds rallied amid concern about the impact of war on global economies, with 10-year U.S. yields posting their worst four-day drop since December.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya

  • Salesforce posts upbeat results on hybrid work boost

    Companies like Salesforce reaped the benefits of the pandemic, with organizations doubling down on their effort for digitization and switch to remote working and learning. San Francisco, California-based Salesforce's subscription and support revenue for the fourth quarter rose 24.7% to $6.83 billion. "Slack continues to exceed our expectations that I think is benefiting not only from the trend towards this new way of working ... It's also benefiting being a part of our Customer 360 portfolio," Bret Taylor, Salesforce co-chief executive officer, said on a call.

  • Stock Market Off Lows As Nasdaq Climbs Into Positive Territory; Defense Stocks Top Buy Points

    U.S. indexes sold off Monday morning. Still, the new losses were moderate compared with the market's volatile action of late.

  • Powell Says Fed Is on Track to Raise Rates in Two Weeks

    The Fed chairman said it was too soon to tell how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions would influence the U.S. economy, but his remarks suggested growing urgency to tighten policy.

  • Eagles came to NFL combine ready with mini basketball hoop

    The Eagles found a new fun way to compete with NFL prospects: They brought a mini basketball hoop to Indy. By Dave Zangaro

  • Bank of Canada raises rates to 0.50%, warns of Russia uncertainty

    The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018 on Wednesday and said rates would need to go higher despite increased uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a major new source of uncertainty," the bank said in its rate decision statement. The situation in Ukraine is putting more pressure on already hot inflation, the bank said, adding it now expects price increases to be higher in the near term than in its January forecast.

  • Hyundai plans to introduce 17 electric vehicles by 2030

    Six of those will be under its Genesis luxury brand.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Stagflation Is Either on Its Way or Already Here. What Investors Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Fed Chair Powell says he expects to raise rates at March meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Powell's statement on the economy ahead of his testimony before Congress.

  • Aluminum and Nickel Surge on Russia Risk as Stocks Shrink Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum hit a record and nickel jumped to an 11-year high as traders brace for supply disruptions from Russia -- a major producer of both metals -- at a time when global stockpiles have already shrunk dramatically. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in

  • Powell says Fed is poised to raise interest rates, likely by quarter point, to fight inflation despite Ukraine war, market sell-off

    Powell tells Congress Fed is poised to raise rates to curtail inflation despite Ukraine war, falling stock market. A quarter point bump appears likely.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/28: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

    The market's been on a wild ride lately, reacting to every twist and turn in the Ukrainian crisis, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that the real concern remains inflation, and things are going to get worse before they get better. Make no mistake, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a geopolitical and humanitarian disaster. Cramer explained that U.S. banks are not linked to Russian and European banks as they've been the past.

  • A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire has reportedly anchored in the Maldives, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US

    At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.

  • Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

    National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.