Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If Needed

Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If Needed
Craig Torres
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates higher and potentially faster than previously anticipated with inflation persisting, an unexpectedly aggressive posture following last month’s step down in the pace of hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The remarks, coming in testimony before Congress on Tuesday, opened the door to lifting the Fed’s benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point at the next meeting if upcoming reports on jobs and prices show rate hikes have done little to cool the economy.

“The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.”

Near-term bond yields jumped, stocks fell and the dollar extended gains. Traders bet the Fed is likely to raise rates by a half point at the next meeting later this month, instead of continuing the quarter-point pace from the prior gathering.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We now expect the dots tracing Powell’s expected path of policy rates – and those of multiple other committee members – to shift higher and stay higher for longer.”

— Anna Wong and Stuart Paul, economists

For the full note, click here

Fed officials are trying to cool inflation without triggering a recession that drives up unemployment.

“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy,” Powell said. Inflation remains well above the Fed’s longer-run objective, he added.

The Fed began an aggressive campaign to raise its federal-funds rate a year ago, moving to a range now of 4.5% to 4.75%. Even so, the U.S. economy has shown remarkable resilience. Payrolls increased by more than 1 million in the three months through January, and recent consumption and inflation data point to persistent price pressures.

Two Hearings

Powell headed to Capitol Hill Tuesday for the first of two days of semiannual monetary policy testimony, his first appearance before Congress since June. He is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats are wary of the rapid rise in interest rates, and some are likely to step up pressure on the Fed chief to back off, while Republicans blame President Joe Biden for over-stimulating the economy and have urged Powell to keep up the inflation fight.

The Fed leader is facing lawmakers who are already counting down to the 2024 presidential election, the outcome of which could hinge on Powell’s ability to steer inflation back toward the Fed’s 2% target without causing a significant downturn.

US central bankers say they need to keep pushing interest rates higher to slow price increases. In December, officials estimated rates would peak at 5.1% this year, according to their median forecast, but several have said that a series of strong economic reports could mean rates need to move even higher.

Inflation Pressures

While inflation has eased since the last time Powell testified before Congress, it is still well above the Fed’s. The personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred price gauge, rose 5.4% for the 12 months through January.

“The breadth of the reversal along with revisions to the previous quarter suggests that inflationary pressures are running higher than expected at the time of our previous Federal Open Market Committee meeting,” Powell said.

The labor market, which Powell for months has said is extremely tight and out of balance, has yet to buckle under higher borrowing costs. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% in January, the lowest in more than five decades, while Black unemployment fell to 5.4%, just above a record low.

“Despite the slowdown in growth, the labor market remains extremely tight,” Powell said.

(Adds Bloomberg Economics comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Are Betting the Fed Will Hike Rates by a Half-Point in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may re-accelerate the pace of rate increases at the policy meeting later this month, after central bank head Jerome Powell said he’s ready for faster monetary tightening if economic data warrants.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Pric

  • Fed Chair Powell suggests further rate hikes given stronger-than-expected economic data

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss Fed Chair Powell’s remarks to Congress on inflation and monetary policy.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • What to do if you're concerned you might be laid off

    The job market in the U.S. remains strong overall, but recent high-profile layoffs at technology and media companies and predictions of a recession later this year may have you thinking about job security. When you start thinking about saving, Jesse Mecham, founder of the money management app YNAB, recommends that you ask yourself this question: What do I want my money to do? People "would have a very different answer now than they might have had a year ago when they thought that their job was extremely secure,” Mecham said.

  • Wall St falls as Powell's comments stoke fears of big rate hike

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data. The Fed is prepared to move in "larger steps" if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Powell told U.S. lawmakers. Traders drastically increased their bets of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March after Powell's comments, with money market futures pricing a more than 40% chance of such a move, from 23% before the remarks.

  • Cathie Wood Growth Stock Takes Off With Strong Earnings, Can Take On Amazon

    Growth stock MercadoLibre has risen over 40% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 and peer ecommerce giant Amazon. Nears buy point.

  • Ex-official in Clinton and Obama White Houses dies in air turbulence incident

    Dana Hyde, 55, was flying from Maryland to New England and suffered blunt-force injuries from violent turbulence

  • Elon Musk Laughs at Twitter Worker Who Asked Him If He Still Had a Job

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk sank to a new low on Monday night when he laughed at employee Haraldur Thorleifsson, who tweeted at him to ask whether he had been affected by the company’s recent layoffs. Throughout the course of their conversation on Twitter, Thorleifsson confirmed the worst: His days at Twitter were over.

  • One in seven cars sold globally now is an EV

    Global sales of electric cars increased by around 60% in 2022, surpassing 10 million for the first time, even though car sales broadly were soft last year.

  • Biden backs tax hikes and support for Medicare as he rolls out his budget proposal

    President Biden is due to give a speech Thursday about his proposed budget in the swing state of Pennsylvania, but some details are already out.

  • 2-year Treasury yield heads for 5% as Powell leaves door open for reaccelerating pace of interest rate hikes

    The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield jumped closer to 5% on Tuesday after written testimony to Congress from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell left open the possibility that policy makers will reaccelerate the pace of its interest rate hikes.

  • Gold Losses Mount After Powell Says Fed Ready to Act as Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines after Jerome Powell said in prepared comments that the Federal Reserve is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if needed.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ Beijing

  • Powell Testimony Points to 50-Basis-Point March Rate Hike to Combat Sticky Inflation; Stocks Tumble

    " ... the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Tucker Carlson Shows January 6th Capitol Footage To Try To Downplay Riot: “They Were Sightseers”

    UPDATED, with additional details and reaction: Tucker Carlson aired the first clips of January 6th Capitol surveillance footag on Monday, and the Fox News host spent much of the time using clips to downplay the attack on the Capitol and cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election. Carlson had heavily promoted the footage, suggesting that […]

  • Here's what to know if you haven't filed your tax return yet

    Early IRS data provides a peek at what to expect for the millions of Americans who have yet to file their taxes.

  • Stocks Slip as Powell Warns of Faster Rate Increases

    U.S. stock indexes edged lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would likely lift interest rates more than previously expected to fight inflation.

  • The stock market faces a new dilemma: Morning Brief

    The market simply does not know what it wants.

  • 4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

    Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped by heavily armed men who threw them in the back of a pickup truck, officials from both countries said.

  • Why Are Tesla Cars So Expensive?

    Tesla cars are more expensive than the average price of similar-sized cars. Learn about the average cost of buying a Tesla and about tax credit requirements.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees 20% Downside for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says he still sees some 20% downside on some of the big technology and meme stocks, without specifying which ones. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ BeijingThe