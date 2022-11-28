Powell to Set Stage for Slowing Fed Rate Hikes Amid Hawkish Tone

4
Jonnelle Marte
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell is expected to this week cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rates increases next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech, nominally focused on the labor market, at an event on Wednesday hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. It will be one of the last from policymakers before the start of a quiet period ahead of their Dec. 13-14 gathering.

The event provides Powell with a stage to echo fellow Fed officials in signaling they will raise their benchmark rate by 50 basis points at their final meeting of the year, after four successive 75 basis-point hikes.

But with inflation still way above the central bank’s 2% target he will likely dovetail any talk of a downshift with a warning that rates will have further to rise next year.

“He’s probably going to use the speech to be hawkish and describe the dimensions of imbalance in the labor market,” said Julia Coronado, founding partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives. Powell could frame those labor market dynamics as “a reason that they need to be committed to a tight policy for longer,” she said.

Investors expect the Fed to slowdown next month with rates peaking around 5% next year from the current ratnge of 3.75% to 4.00%, according to pricing of contracts in futures markets.

Those expectations are in line with Powell’s remarks after the Fed’s meeting earlier this month, when he indicated that officials could fade the pace of rate increases as soon as next month, even as they ultimately raise rates to a higher peak than they previously thought.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of heavy lifting to do in terms of getting the market in line with where they likely see things going,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“Ultimately, the Fed chair steers the final decision on rate policy -- and Powell is likely to remind markets that the Fed isn’t about to pivot and will keep tightening until there’s compelling evidence inflation is coming down sustainably.”

-- Anna Wong, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger

Click here for the full report

Minutes from the Nov. 1-2 gathering showed widespread support among officials for calibrating their moves, with a “substantial majority” agreeing it would soon time to slow the pace of rate increases. But views around how high they will eventually need to lift borrowing costs was less clearcut, with “various” policymakers seeing a case for going somewhat higher than expected.

Officials in September saw rates reaching 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% by the end of next year, according to median projections released after that meeting. Those forecasts will be updated at next month’s gathering.

The Fed chief will be speaking on the same day that the Labor Department will issue an update of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, a report Powell cites often for evidence that demand for labor is greatly exceeding supply. Job openings unexpectedly increased in September and another strong reading could suggest further wage pressures.

His remarks will also come two days ahead of the November jobs report, which policymakers will also review ahead of their rate decision, along with upcoming inflation data.

Financial conditions have eased since the Fed’s November meeting, with stock markets rallying and the risk spreads in bond markets narrowing, said Stephen Stanley​, chief economist, for Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC.

But Powell is unlikely to target those in his remarks, and may instead reiterate what he said earlier this month about how officials could soon use smaller rate hikes but rates may need to go slightly higher than previously expected to cool prices.

“If people come away thinking that the Fed is gonna raise rates to 5% or thereabouts, which I think is what he was kind of trying to hint at in November, then I feel like that he will have more or less done the job in terms of signaling,” said Stanley.

--With assistance from Vince Golle.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithiu

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumWest Texas Intermediate sank below $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses. Protes

  • Burger King's New Whopper Isn't Technically a Whopper at all

    The fast-food giant has another new sandwich as it looks to take the fight to McDonald's and Wendy's.

  • US Jobs Report Likely to Show Subtle Progress for Fed: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest reading of the US labor market on Friday is expected to show job growth on more of the downward glide path sought by Federal Reserve policy makers in their fight to beat back inflation.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumPayrolls are projected to have risen about 200,000 in November, a second month of decelerati

  • Transferring IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA tax-free.

  • Gold dips as dollar gains on China COVID risks

    Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,748.84 per ounce, as of 0555 GMT. "Gold prices have been tracking the U.S. dollar's moves closely, and increased uncertainty from the growing unrest in China seems to be underpinning the dollar this morning," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong. Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

  • Meta’s sad quest to convince corporates to join the metaverse

    Before you stands a giant burger atop a low, round building. Eerie neon-yellow lighting invites you up a ramp leading inside the Buck Biscuitdome.

  • Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

    Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and it is always a great time to find deals on tech and electronics. Wholesale retailer Costco is among the stores participating in Black...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices

    The road ahead of these businesses is a lot smoother than you'd think by looking at their stock prices.

  • With fifth straight win, Mike McDaniel has Dolphins primed for ‘real football'| Habib

    Mike McDaniel's Dolphins have won five in a row. Now they face three straight road games that will tell us if they are who we think they are.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • 3 Social Security Changes in 2023 That Will Impact Millions of Americans Who Aren't Retired Yet

    You might not receive Social Security checks yet. But changes to the federal program could still affect you.

  • Are You Earning More in Your Savings Than What You're Paying on Your Mortgage?

    Is your mortgage interest rate lower than your savings account rate? In mid-2020, mortgage rates began dropping to record lows. Of course, back then, savings account interest rates were largely abysmal; a lot of banks weren't even paying close to 1% interest on money in savings or a certificate of deposit.

  • It’s a Bad Time to Buy a Car. How to Score a Decent Deal Now if You Can’t Wait.

    The average rate on a new vehicle loan is now 5.78%, up from 3.86% in January, according to Bankrate.com.

  • Investment Banking Giant Sounds a Warning: The Housing Market Has 'Further to Fall'

    The real estate market has lacked inventory in a very big way. Meanwhile, the supply of available homes began to dwindle at a time when mortgage rates began falling to record lows. Meanwhile, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs recently issued a warning about the housing market.

  • BBC Journalist Beaten by Police at China Covid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- A BBC journalist was “beaten and kicked” by police during Covid-19 protests in China, the broadcaster said.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumEd Lawrence was “attacked” while covering the demonstrations in Shanghai before being handcuffed and arrested, according to a BBC statement posted on its press team’s official Twitt

  • Salesforce, Dollar General, Crowdstrike, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Crowdstrike, Dollar General, Marvell, and more will also report. The economic data pipeline will include figures on home prices, consumer confidence, and jobs and income.

  • UK Should Plan for Long Term Like Russia and China, Sunak Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will argue the UK should plan its foreign policy for the long-term to match the strategies of other world powers such as Russia and China, as the prime minister makes his first major foreign policy speech. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering Momentum“Our adversaries and competitors plan for the long term,” Sunak will s

  • Rent and home prices continue to drop nationwide. Will SLO County’s market follow?

    Housing affordability also began an incremental recovery from a 15-year low in SLO County, as markets cooled statewide.