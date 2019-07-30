‘Powell has been Trumped’: The Fed steps into Trump’s trade war

In the case of Donald Trump vs. the U.S. Federal Reserve, the president of the United States is likely to secure a winning verdict this week.

Central bank officials are expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the global financial crisis not because Trump demanded it. Instead, they will move in part because the president’s bruising trade policy has helped fuel a global manufacturing slowdown and injected deep uncertainty into executive suites around the world.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell won’t directly say it directly after his meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. But the central bank will reverse course at least in part to save the Trump economy from Trump.

“There is just no question that Powell has been 'Trumped' here,” said Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research Inc. “Just read Powell’s comments during his recent congressional testimony and trade comes up eight times in the context of weighing on the global economy. All Trump had to do was keep up geopolitical trade uncertainty for a while and he’d get the Fed to cut rates.”

Trump continued to hammer away at the Fed in public comments and tweets on Monday, arguing that a series of rate hikes over the last three years slowed what would otherwise be a much faster economy.

“The Fed ‘raised’ way too early and way too much,” Trump tweeted. “Their quantitative tightening was another big mistake. While our Country is doing very well, the potential wealth creation that was missed, especially when measured against our debt, is staggering.”

The Fed “raised” way too early and way too much. Their quantitative tightening was another big mistake. While our Country is doing very well, the potential wealth creation that was missed, especially when measured against our debt, is staggering. We are competing with other..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

But the data does not really support his argument. Interest rates, adjusted for inflation, remain historically low. And consumer spending, which is where higher rates might slow things down, remains the dominant engine of growth. It is on the corporate investment side — where the 2017 tax cut was supposed to unleash a wave of growth — where conditions have stalled.

The U.S. GDP report out last week showed growth slowing to a 2.1 percent pace in the second quarter from 3.1 percent in the first. Most of the gains came from consumer spending, which rose a strong 4.3 percent. Business investment declined by 0.6 percent, the first such drop since the first quarter of 2016. Exports, a key metric for Trump’s promise to reinvigorate American manufacturing, plunged by 5.2 percent and imports rose, increasing the trade deficit.

Trump administration officials say the president is taking a longer-term view of trade relationships and hopes to eventually win concessions from China on important issues including forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft.

They also contend the Fed went too far in rate hikes. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said in a recent interview that the Fed should make an "insurance" cut in rates to prevent any slowdown and give the tax cuts more time to work.

Meanwhile, signs of a declining manufacturing sector in the U.S. and abroad continue to pile up. The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, or PMI, reading recently moved into contraction territory for the first time since 2012. Of the 30 nations issuing a PMI report for June, 18 registered a contraction including China, Japan, the UK and Germany.

In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management index for manufacturing dropped for a third straight month in June to 51.7, still indicating expansion but at the weakest level since October 2016, before the trade battles began. Fresh manufacturing data for the U.S. and China will come out later this week.

Job growth in manufacturing companies has also slowed from 22,000 new jobs per month last year to 8,000 per month this year. The Fed said earlier this month that U.S. industrial production was technically in recession, meaning two straight quarters of contraction.

Powell on multiple occasions has cited concerns that trade fights were hurting growth and denting confidence, while being careful not to antagonize Trump directly.