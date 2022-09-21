Powell's stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession

0
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession.

Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the Fed's goal of engineering a “soft landing” — in which it would manage to slow growth enough to curb inflation but not so much as to cause a recession — looks increasingly unlikely.

“The chances of a soft landing,” Powell said, “are likely to diminish” as the Fed steadily raises borrowing costs to slow the worst streak of inflation in four decades. “No one knows whether this process will lead to a recession or, if so, how significant that recession would be.”

Before the Fed's policymakers would consider halting their rate hikes, he said, they would have to see continued slow growth, a “modest” increase in unemployment and “clear evidence” that inflation is moving back down to their 2% target.

“We have got to get inflation behind us,” Powell said. “I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t.”

Powell's remarks followed another substantial three-quarters of a point rate hike — its third straight — by the Fed's policymaking committee. Its latest action brought the Fed's key short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to 3% to 3.25%. That's its highest level since early 2008.

Falling gas prices have slightly lowered headline inflation, which was a still-painful 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier. Those declining prices at the gas pump might have contributed to a recent rise in President Joe Biden’s public approval ratings, which Democrats hope will boost their prospects in the November midterm elections.

On Wednesday, the Fed officials also forecast more jumbo-size hikes to come, raising their benchmark rate to roughly 4.4% by year's end — a full point higher than they had envisioned as recently as June. And they expect to raise the rate again next year, to about 4.6%. That would be the highest level since 2007.

By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

In their quarterly economic forecasts, the Fed’s policymakers also projected that economic growth will stay weak for the next few years, with unemployment rising to 4.4% by the end of 2023, up from its current level of 3.7%. Historically, economists say, any time unemployment has risen by a half-point over several months, a recession has always followed.

“So the (Fed's) forecast is an implicit admission that a recession is likely, unless something extraordinary happens,” said Roberto Perli, an economist at Piper Sandler, an investment bank.

Fed officials now foresee the economy expanding just 0.2% this year, sharply lower than their forecast of 1.7% growth just three months ago. And they envision sluggish growth below 2% from 2023 through 2025. Even with the steep rate hikes the Fed foresees, it still expects core inflation — which excludes volatile food and gas costs — to be 3.1% at the end of 2023, well above its 2% target.

Powell warned in a speech last month that the Fed’s moves will “bring some pain” to households and businesses. And he added that the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target was “unconditional.”

Short-term rates at a level the Fed is now envisioning will force many Americans to pay much higher interest payments on a variety of loans than in the recent past. Last week, the average fixed mortgage rate topped 6%, its highest point in 14 years, which helps explain why home sales have tumbled. Credit card rates have reached their highest level since 1996, according to Bankrate.com.

Inflation now appears increasingly fueled by higher wages and by consumers’ steady desire to spend and less by the supply shortages that had bedeviled the economy during the pandemic recession. On Sunday, Biden said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that he believed a soft landing for the economy was still possible, suggesting that his administration’s recent energy and health care legislation would lower prices for pharmaceuticals and health care.

The law may help lower prescription drug prices, but outside analyses suggest it will do little to immediately bring down overall inflation. Last month, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office judged it would have a “negligible” effect on prices through 2023. The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model went even further to say “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero” over the next decade.

Even so, some economists are beginning to express concern that the Fed’s rapid rate hikes — the fastest since the early 1980s — will cause more economic damage than necessary to tame inflation. Mike Konczal, an economist at the Roosevelt Institute, noted that the economy is already slowing and that wage increases — a key driver of inflation — are levelling off and by some measures even declining a bit.

Surveys also show that Americans are expecting inflation to ease significantly over the next five years. That is an important trend because inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling: If people expect inflation to ease, some will feel less pressure to accelerate their purchases. Less spending would then help moderate price increases.

The Fed’s rapid rate hikes mirror steps that other major central banks are taking, contributing to concerns about a potential global recession. The European Central Bank last week raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada have all carried out hefty rate increases in recent weeks.

And in China, the world’s second-largest economy, growth is already suffering from the government’s repeated COVID lockdowns. If recession sweeps through most large economies, that could derail the U.S. economy, too.

___

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks open lower as Fed heads into policy meeting, Treasury yields climb

    U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve heads into a two-day policy meeting and Treasury yields continue their climb amid expectations the Fed will announce another large interest rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Fed's decision on the size of its rate hike will be announced Wednesday afternoon. The yield on the 10-y

  • Dollar Softness, Central Banks in Focus: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." For up to the minute market intelligence and insight, click MLIV .

  • Fed goes big with latest rate hike

    STORY: The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled a high likelihood of at least one more move of that size this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bring down inflation from the highest levels in four decades."We're committed to getting inflation back down to 2%, because we think that a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain later on."The Fed raised its target interest rate to a range of 3.00%-3.25% - the highest level since 2008 - and new projections showed the policy rate rising to between 4.25%-4.50% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.50%-4.75% in 2023. The Fed's projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth of 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy's potential. POWELL: "We have to get supply and demand back into alignment. And the way we do that is by slowing the economy. “Kevin Mahn, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, said Wednesday he was surprised that the Federal Reserve announced that it would continue raising rates so aggressively."And my biggest concern at this point in time is that the Fed remains too hawkish in the face of an economy that continues to slow. // We know that the economy has now met the technical definition of recession, and the yield curve also remains inverted. The yield curve has remained inverted prior to every recession in our country going back to 1955. So if in fact the Fed remains as hawkish as their dot plot chart is suggesting, I believe that could push the economy into a deeper and more protracted recession than would have otherwise occurred on its own."The federal funds rate projected for the end of this year signals another 1.25 percentage points in rate hikes to come in the Fed's two remaining policy meetings in 2022, a level that implies another 75-basis-point increase in the offing.Rate cuts are not foreseen until 2024.

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Wednesday, the second of the 2022 debate. “It is time for multilateralism to reflect the voice of the farmers, represent the hopes of villagers, champion the aspirations of pastoralists, defend the rights of fisherfolk, express the dreams of traders, respect the wishes of workers and indeed, protect the welfare of all peoples of the Global South."

  • [video]VIDEO: Breaking Down the Fed Decision, Press Conference and What to Expect Next

    Chris Versace and Bob Lang discuss the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike, the market's reaction, what to expect going forward and how it affects the portfolio.

  • U.S. Treasury official criticizes China's 'unconventional' debt practices

    A top adviser to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that China's foot-dragging on debt relief could burden dozens of low- and middle-income countries with years of debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment. Yellen's counselor Brent Neiman criticized China's "unconventional" debt practices and its failure to move forward with debt relief at an event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

  • Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

    The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We're going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch," Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps in a review process expected to slow by weeks, if not months, the criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

  • Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation, and sees aggressive increases ahead. What's it mean for you?

    The Fed lifted its key interest rate 0.75 percentage point for a third straight meeting to curb inflation. But the move raises the risk of recession.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • NY AG Letitia James says Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’

    Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…

  • Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

    It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever

    The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D

  • Trump claims presidents can declassify documents ‘even by thinking about it’

    Former President Trump in a new interview asserted presidents don’t have to go through a formal process to declassify sensitive documents and can do so “even by thinking about it.” The former president’s comments came as he has repeatedly argued that he declassified secret and top-secret documents he took with him to his Florida home…

  • Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.

  • 'You Have Utterly Failed.' The Department of Justice Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in U.S. Prisons

    "You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gripes About Lawsuit But Gets No Sympathy From Twitter Users

    He tried to claim the $250 million civil suit was a “Democratic witch-hunt,” but he didn’t actually address any of its claims.

  • Trump's legal team is trying to avoid turning over information about whether or not the documents found at Mar-A-Lago were declassified

    The special master Trump picked is asking the former president's lawyers to hand over details about all the files he claims he declassified.