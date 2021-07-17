Power actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in New York shooting

Michael Kovac/Getty

Actor Isaiah Stokes has been indicted for murder in the fatal shooting of a Queens, New York man in February, the Queens District Attorney announced Friday. Stokes has appeared on episodes of Power, The Americans, and Law & Order: SVU, among other series, and is also a hip hop artist under the moniker I$AIAH.

Stokes is accused of killing 37-year-old Tyrone Jones on Feb. 7 in Jamaica, Queens, according to the D.A.'s office. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Stokes approaching Jones' parked car before firing 11 gunshots into the car. Jones later died of his injuries.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," D.A. Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

Stokes could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.

Stokes faces 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted. A grand jury charged him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

