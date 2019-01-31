Is Power Assets Holdings Limited (HKG:6) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates?

Investors looking for stocks with high market liquidity and little debt on the balance sheet should consider Power Assets Holdings Limited (HKG:6). With a market valuation of HK$113b, 6 is a safe haven in times of market uncertainty due to its strong balance sheet. These companies are resilient in times of low liquidity and are not as strongly impacted by interest rate hikes as companies with lots of debt. Today I will analyse the latest financial data for 6 to determine is solvency and liquidity and whether the stock is a sound investment.

Does 6 produce enough cash relative to debt?

6 has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$8.9b to HK$3.6b , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt repayment, 6’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$7.0b for investing into the business. Additionally, 6 has generated cash from operations of HK$1.2b in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 35%, meaning that 6’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 6’s case, it is able to generate 0.35x cash from its debt capital.

Does 6’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of HK$3.4b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$7.3b, leading to a 2.12x current account ratio. Generally, for Electric Utilities companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does 6 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

What is considered a high debt-to-equity ratio differs depending on the industry, because some industries tend to utilize more debt financing than others. As a rule of thumb, a financially healthy large-cap should have a ratio less than 40%. 6’s level of debt is low relative to its total equity, at 4.3%. 6 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders.

Next Steps:

6 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near-term obligations, which isn’t a big surprise for a large-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 6 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Power Assets Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

