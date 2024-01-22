Power companies prepare for potential outages ahead of icy conditions

As the Miami Valley is preparing for the potential of freezing rain, power crews are gearing up for potential outages.

AES and Ohio Edison are both fully staffed in case there are outages overnight and tomorrow morning.

Ohio Edison even has a storm response plan in effect that means crews are prepared to work 16-hour shifts for full overage.

>>RELATED: Icy conditions on their way to Miami Valley; potential impacts, timing

Anytime there is freezing rain in the forecast, there is always a possibility of power outages.

If that happens and people see a wire down, Will Boye, a spokesperson for Ohio Edison said what to do if this happens.

“We always encourage our customers to stay at least 30 feet away and always assume that it is energized and dangerous and report it to 911 immediately,” Boye said.

He went on to say that people should have their electronics charged ahead of time and have a plan incase their power goes out.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.