Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.495

The board of Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.495 per share on the 1st of February. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Power Corporation of Canada was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 49.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Power Corporation of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.16 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.98. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Power Corporation of Canada hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Power Corporation of Canada's Dividend

Overall, we think Power Corporation of Canada is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 4 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is Power Corporation of Canada not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here