Power cut to thousands after wet February snow

Google unveiled Gemini 1.5 Pro, which the company describes as delivering “dramatically enhanced performance.” The announcement follows the unveiling of Gemini 1.0 Ultra last week, alongside the rebranding of the Bard chatbot to Gemini.
Researchers in South Korea injected grains of rice with cow muscle and fat cells to create something being called beef rice. This pink-colored substance could offer a cheaper and more sustainable protein source than standalone meat.
After the shutdown of the buzzy AI news app Artifact from Instagram's founders, a new app called Bulletin is also now turning to AI to help remove clickbait and summarize the day's news. Except in this case, users can customize news sources the app features, as you could in any other RSS reader, instead of relying on a curated selection of news, as Artifact did. The AI integration, meanwhile, helps to remove clickbait headlines from your news-reading experience.
Sequoia Capital plans to fund up to three open source software developers annually, as a continuation of a program it debuted last year. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm announced the Sequoia Open Source Fellowship last May, but it was initially offered on an invite-only basis with a single recipient to shout about so far. Moving forward, Sequoia is inviting developers to apply for a stipend that will cover their costs for up to a year so they can work full-time on the project -- without giving up any equity or ownership.