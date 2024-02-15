Power cut to thousands after wet February snow

Thousands of customers are without power after a winter storm brought snow to parts of Western Washington overnight.

Across Western Washington, about 49,000 customers were without power early Thursday morning, with the majority in Kitsap, Pierce and Thurston counties.

That number has since improved but thousands are still in the dark.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed 350 active outages with more than 21,000 customers affected.

Overall across Western Washington, more than 33,000 customers have no power.

Most of the current outages are in Thurston County, where nearly 21% — or about 15,600 — of its PSE customers are affected.

About 50 cars were stuck in a ditch because of the conditions on southbound I-5, just south of Olympia at the Highway 101 interchange.

US 101 and I-5 Olympia on 2-15-24.

