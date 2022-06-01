The Power of Diversity at Edison International

2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies.

Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE), a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across southern, central and coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy*, a global energy advisory company that helps large corporate, industrial and institutional users deliver on their strategic, financial and sustainability goals. Edison International’s vision is to lead the transformation of the electric power industry toward a clean energy future, while delivering superior value to customers and shareholders.

Perspectives From Our LeadershipOur mission at Edison International is to move the electric power industry ― and ultimately the whole economy ― toward a clean energy future.

We must do so in a way that remains equitable and achievable for everyone. The key is that everyone at Edison International, from our Board of Directors and executive officers to our teams who work in offices and the field, must embrace and foster DEI as a foundational element of success. Our ability to safely deliver reliable and affordable energy to our customers relies on the diversity of our team and an equitable workplace that enables all employees to thrive. We have built a strong foundation where DEI is part of everything we do, and we are proud of the significant progress we made in 2021. Yet, we know there is still much work to do. We made strides to increase diverse representation throughout our company and have resolved to foster an even more inclusive workplace. In 2021, we strengthened our commitments to embed DEI into our company’s culture and business objectives. To advance this culture, we:

Launched an initial Talent Accelerator Development program to pair officers with high-potential Black managers to provide professional growth opportunities and a path to career advancement. The second cohort will target a broader community.

Selected the first awardees for our four-year scholarship program supporting lineworker students

Extended the reach of SCE and Edison Energy* BRGs, which foster a culture of belonging in the workplace and are aligned with our company mission, values, goals and business priorities

Launched three Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at Edison Energy*

Reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the communities we serve through community engagement and building meaningful relationships with grantees focused on increasing DEI

Our commitment to DEI is not limited to our workplaces and workforce; it extends to the communities we serve. Among our efforts, we continued to support organizations and initiatives that share our dedication to promoting racial equity. Their objectives include expanding educational and vocational opportunities to groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers and driving economic growth and stability in communities through diverse supplier partnerships. We couldn’t be more confident that our Edison International team members will continue to build a more equitable, safe and inclusive culture. We are proud to share our 2021 achievements in our annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report ― and we remain committed to making even more meaningful change in the future.

View the full 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report here.

* Edison Energy is not the same company as Southern California Edison, the utility, and Edison Energy is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

