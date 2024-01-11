Power getting restored in wake of Tuesday's wind storm

Jan. 11—Cleanup continued Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday's wind storm that downed trees and power lines across Crawford County and elsewhere in northwestern Pennsylvania.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, fewer than 100 customers remained without electrical power across the county, according to FirstEnergy Corp., the parent of Pennsylvania Electric Co. and Penn Power, which serve the county.

Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc., which serves rural areas of the county, was reporting no outages as of late Wednesday afternoon.

FirstEnergy was reporting 95 outages scattered across the county. Some areas of the county may not see power restored until Friday at 11 p.m., according to FirstEnergy's website.

The largest concentration of outages remaining was 25 in North Shenango Township in western Crawford County, according to FirstEnergy Corp.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was reporting Church Road remained closed between Leach Road in North Shenango Township and Pecan Drive in South Shenango Township due to downed utility lines.

No additional roads were reported closed in the county due to storm cleanup, according to the Crawford County 911 Center.