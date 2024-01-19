Power goes out twice at downtown Kansas City apartment during frigid weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some people are still dealing with issues related to last weekend’s frigid weather.

The situation at Lucas Place Lofts in downtown Kansas City is back to normal Thursday night after a bumpy start to the week.

“Sunday evening, at 9:30, the power went out,” resident Dani Hoisington said. “Nothing was working.”

“Temperature-wise it was the same inside as it was outside,” resident Eriss Mintz said. “So, I mean, several hoodies, several layers, blankets, all of that is what he needed to be comfortable.”

The apartment notified residents Monday morning about the situation, saying it was working to restore power. But that didn’t happen until Tuesday afternoon.

Then, the power went out a second time Thursday morning.

“They did get the restoration people out here as soon as possible and they were working all day and all night,” Mintz said.

FOX4 went inside to speak with the leasing office but they declined to comment. So, we called California based Madison Park Financial Corporation, which owns Lucas Place Lofts.

After leaving a voicemail, FOX4 got a call back within 30 minutes, explaining the situation.

“The entire electrical building did go out,” a spokeswoman said. “When it came on it tripped our breaker. Because it’s an older building, we couldn’t get a breaker so we had to get a 4,208 volt compressor for charging, and we were told it would be up and running by the end of Monday.”

The spokeswoman for Madison Park Financial Corporation said when the generator got hooked up it had “summer gas instead of winter.” So they had to wait for the company to swap it out.

When, when they tried turning it on all at once, it blew.

“This morning they had enough gas in the generator, and they also brought a backup auxiliary gas that was connected to it. For whatever reason it did not engage when the original gas went out.”

As of Thursday night, they’re waiting on a part to fix the breaker. They expect that to arrive Friday.

In the meantime, Madison park said it offered to reimburse residents up to $140 a night to stay at a hotel. However, two residents FOX4 spoke with say they were only offered pizza.

