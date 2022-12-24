Power grid operator asks AES Ohio customers to conserve power until Christmas Day

Power grid operator PJM Interconnect, the electricity grid operator for millions of people in 13 states, has asked Ohioans to conserve power amid Winter Storm Elliot.

PJM requested for member utilities, including AES Ohio, to encourage customers to voluntarily conserve their electricity.

In a release, PJM said the call for preservation was prompted by high demand due to record cold temperatures.

AES Ohio is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity now through 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 25.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Consumers Counsel issued a statement on the request:

“With the holidays and current frigid temperatures in Ohio, this is a difficult time for Ohio families to be asked to reduce electricity usage. However, PJM (the electric grid operator) is asking consumers in the 13-state region to conserve electricity from 4 a.m. today to 10 a.m. tomorrow given increased demand due to weather. Because of PJM’s concerns for the regional electric grid, Ohioans should look for ways to conserve electricity until 10 a.m. tomorrow, if health permits. We hope everyone stays safe.”

AES said they will begin emergency temporary interruptions of service to customers to extend available power generation and help maintain operations unil additional power is available.

The outages will be temporary and rotated among customers, according to a release.

AES Ohio shared tips on how you can conserve electricity:

Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

Delaying use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps,” said Kristina Lund, president and chief executive officer of AES Ohio.

