Is your power out? Here's how to check the status of LG&E, KU, ODP in Louisville

Entire blocks in the Highlands-Douglass area without power. (File)

Whether it's freezing cold temperatures, tornadoes, heavy winds or non-weather related incidents, power outages are a natural occurrence.

Depending on the electrical service you have, you can check the latest status of your power outage, how widespread the outage is, an estimated restoration time and more. Most Louisville residents have LG&E, but KU/ODP outages can be found on the same map.

Here's a look at power outages in Kentucky as well as resources for LG&E, KU/ODP outages:

LG&E power outage map

Use LG&E, KU/ODP's power outage map here.

To report an outage you can text "OUTAGE" to 4LGEKU (454358) or you can report by phone to LG&E by calling 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370.

To call KU/ODP the number is 800-981-0600.

Kentucky severe weather alerts, warnings and watches

