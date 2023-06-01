New power line planned to carry green energy from Hull to Midlands

A new high-voltage power line is set to be built to deliver electricity from North Sea windfarms to the Midlands.

Overhead cables would run for 56 miles (90km) from East Yorkshire through North Lincolnshire to Nottinghamshire under National Grid's proposals.

The power line would connect new substations at Creyke Beck, near Cottingham, and High Marnham in Bassetlaw.

The National Grid has launched a consultation on the plans.

It said the existing network connecting the North and the Midlands did not have sufficient capacity to accommodate increased power flows from new sources of renewable energy.

Project director Rachel Tullis said the new 400kV line would connect this green energy to the grid, "boosting our home-grown energy security and progress towards net zero".

It would be able to carry enough power for six million homes, she added.

The proposed new line would run close to an existing overhead power line for much of its route, according to the National Grid, which said it would "listen carefully" to community feedback as it develops the plans in more detail.

The proposals, which have taken into account cost, engineering and environmental assessments, will be scrutinised by an independent panel of planning inspectors and must be signed off by the government before work can begin.

Consultation events will be held in Dunham, South Wheatley, Crowle, Haxey, South Cave, Gringley on the Hill, Gilberdyke and Cottingham in June and July.

