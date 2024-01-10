Power out for more than 300,000 as storm moves through South: See the outage map

Over 300,000 people across the Southeast are without power as storms have rocked the region, killing at least three.

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in North Carolina, one person was killed in Alabama and one person was killed in Georgia.

The National Weather Service predicted Tuesday that, "severe thunderstorms will also be a hazard for the Southeast," through Friday.

The Weather Service also said that conditions would start to improve Wednesday but that "precipitation and strong winds will linger into the afternoon for the Northeast."

