Power mostly restored to residents in Miami Valley

Oct. 28—Residents in the Miami Valley have power mostly returned to them on Saturday.

As of 3:40 p.m., the Ohio AES map said 9 residents are facing outages at the moment. The Duke Energy map said 1 residents are without power in Butler County as well. Clark County has five residents without power.

Earlier today, 1,973 residents were without power in Montgomery County.

According to AES representative Mary Ann Kabel, crews are working to restore power.

A cause behind the power outages is not yet known, Kabel said.

If you are experiencing an outage, call 877-468-8243 or report it here.

We will update as we learn more.