Power move: City of Erie secures $3 million state grant to buy electric garbage trucks

Erie’s bid to make refuse collection more efficient and environmentally friendly has received a $3 million boost.

City officials announced Thursday that the city has been awarded a state grant that will be used to purchase up to five fully electric refuse trucks.

Sarah Peelman, the city of Erie's sustainability coordinator, and city assistant public works director A.J. Antolik stand near an electric garbage truck the city tested for two days this week. The city plans to apply for a state grant of at least $2.5 million which would be used to purchase at least five completely-electric refuse trucks and related equipment, such as charging stations. They were photographed on March 22, 2023.

The grant totals $3.12 million. The Erie Times-News reported in March that the city was pursuing the purchase of electric garbage trucks.

Here are some details about electric garbage trucks; why the city wanted to pursue buying them; and why state grant funds were available.

Why electric garbage trucks?

The vehicles would replace older, diesel fuel-powered trucks in the city's 17-vehicle fleet. The zero-emissions vehicles do not emit toxic diesel exhaust.

The electric trucks can handle about 20,000 pounds of materials, including garbage/compost, at one time, or roughly the same capacity as a diesel-powered truck.

As part of the plan, the city tested an electric-powered refuse truck for two days in 2023, provided on loan from Erie's M&K Truck Centers. The truck could run for roughly 100 miles and make 1,000 stops on a single charge.

The vehicle collected compost on regular city garbage routes as it was being tested.

The new electric trucks could include equipment that allows the trucks to mechanically lift and empty small curbside containers.

Where did the funding come from?

Erie’s grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as part of the “Driving PA Forward” initiative.

The program encourages municipalities and others to purchase electric vehicles to reduce air pollution. More than $70 million has been awarded to communities statewide as part of the initiative.

City of Erie officials plan to use the money to purchase refuse/recycling compactor trucks and related equipment such as software and electric charging stations.

“We are extremely grateful to the DEP for this funding that will not only help Erie replace existing refuse collection trucks but will save taxpayers money and help us promote and protect the environment in our beautiful city, Schember said.

Schember also thanked State Reps. Pat Harkins, D-1st Dist., and Bob Merski, D-2nd Dist., for their help in securing the funding.

The ‘environmental justice’ factor

Sarah Peelman, the city of Erie's sustainability coordinator, worked on preparing the grant application with the city's late grant writer, Abby Skinner, who died in May.

Peelman has said that since many city neighborhoods where garbage is collected weekly are "environmental justice" neighborhoods — areas populated largely by poor and marginalized communities where local officials are working to mitigate the exposure of environmental hazards — the new technology makes sense.

How soon could the trucks hit Erie’s streets?

Peelman said it will likely take about 18 months to get the vehicles and infrastructure up and running.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: What it means: Erie's $3M state grant for electric garbage trucks