The power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress

New Politburo Standing Committee members in Beijing
1
Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe
·5 min read

By Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China wrapped up its twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle on Sunday, with Xi Jinping securing a third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and packing the new Politburo Standing Committee with allies.

The precedent-breaking third term for Xi secures his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China.

Here are key takeaways from the 20th party congress:

XI'S MEN IN

The new seven-man Politburo Standing Committee is made up entirely of Xi loyalists, including Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, who is on track to replace Li Keqiang as premier in March.

Breaking with a tradition of factional checks and balances stretching back to Mao's death in 1976, Xi installed a leadership configuration of loyalists at the extreme end of predictions. Some analysts had expected - or hoped for - the inclusion of a token member not allied with Xi.

Three of the four new Standing Committee members owe their political rise to Xi, and the fourth is believed to be closely aligned with him.

All but Guangdong party chief Li Xi worked under Xi in the 2000s, either in affluent Zhejiang province or in Shanghai. They were promoted during or after their time with Xi, a clear sign that they had earned his trust and benefited from his patronage.

"It's truly remarkable in the sense that it’s almost like a break from the past 40 plus years. Xi is the Chinese leader who really got to pick his own team," said Dali Yang, professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

"We see victory of (the) 'Zhejiang army' - persons close to Xi Jinping who shared career paths with him in that province - and the elimination of what little may have remained of other factions," said Bates Gill, executive director of the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

MORE POWER, MORE ACCOUNTABILITY

Having packed his leadership team with allies, and with the party constitution amended to enshrine Xi's authority and ideas as its "core", Xi has an entirely free hand to make and implement policy, for better or worse.

That means that if things backfire, it is harder to shift blame, analysts say. It also risks creating an echo chamber of group-think, where alternative voices aren't heard and critical feedback is withheld.

Yang Zhang, assistant professor in the School of International Service at American University, said Xi's "autocracy may provoke stronger international pushback from the U.S.-led Western countries. All of these scenarios will make his third and likely fourth terms not as easy as expected."

DOUBLING DOWN

Xi opened the congress with a speech indicating continuity in policy direction even as he rebranded his vision for the path ahead as "Chinese-style modernisation" and emphasised security in an increasingly dangerous world.

Ja Ian Chong, a political scientist at National University Of Singapore, said the outcome of the party congress likely means more Chinese assertiveness in foreign policy and security.

"So, probably more direct party-state direction of the economy," Chong said.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, predicted Xi's harsh zero-COVID eradication strategy would like become "more entrenched".

BREAKING NORMS

Xi's appointment to a third term was not his only breaking of the norms that long guided China's elite politics.

By excluding Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both 67, from the party Central Committee and Standing Committee, Xi broke with the "seven-up/eight-down" rule that those aged 67 or under would remain for another five years.

He also without explanation shrank the Politburo to 24 from 25 people - the odd number meant that there could be a tie-breaker on close votes.

"With Xi practising 'one-man-politics', there's no longer any need for a tie-breaker, everyone will vote according to what Xi wants," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

There is also no woman on the Politburo for the first time in 20 years. No woman has ever made it onto the Standing Committee.

NO SUCCESSOR IN SIGHT

When Xi joined the Standing Committee in 2007, it was clear from his age and from the makeup of the committee that he was on track to replace Hu Jintao, who held China's top post of party general secretary, once Hu's second term ended in 2012.

There has been no heir-apparent since Xi assumed power, and he kept it that way on Sunday.

None of the Standing Committee newcomers are young enough to take over in 2027 and serve two terms after that under the norms of Chinese politics. The youngest is Ding Xuexiang, who is 60.

The absence of a clear successor indicates that Xi may want to remain beyond three terms, increasing policy risk and unpredictability the longer he is in power, analysts say.

The lack of a successor creates key-man risk - Xi is 69 - and undermines the orderly leadership transition norms that were put in place after the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution to avoid a repeat of Mao's struggles to hold power indefinitely.

NOT TROUBLE-FREE

The run-up to the party congress was hardly smooth, with China facing sharp economic slowdown, frustration over zero-COVID and worsening relations with the West.

There was also drama during the congress.

At Saturday's closing ceremony, former President Hu Jintao was escorted from the stage, where he had been seated next to Xi. Hu, who is 79 and had appeared somewhat unsteady when he was assisted onto the same stage a week ago, appeared to resist leaving as stewards escorted him out.

On the day the congress opened last Sunday, a protester was seen dragged onto Chinese consulate grounds in the British city of Manchester and assaulted in an incident that police are investigating.

Days before the congress began, Beijing authorities removed extremely rare banners of political protest from an overpass in the Chinese capital. The slogans included a call for Xi's ouster and an end to strict COVID policies.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe, Yew Lun Tian, Eduardo Baptista and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

    The following is a look at the seven men making up the Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee for the next five years. Three are holdovers from the previous committee, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists, while the exclusion of Premier Li Keqiang and top advisory body head Wang Yang are seen as signs that representatives of other factions are no longer welcome on the top body.

  • Factbox-China's Communist Party amends its charter, strengthens Xi power

    China's ruling Communist Party amended its constitution on Saturday, further cementing President Xi Jinping's power ahead of what is expected to be his precedent-breaking third term as party general secretary. The party constitution, or charter, is a document of ultimate authority by which all 96 million party members must abide, and amendments remain effective indefinitely. Xi also amended the constitution in 2017, when he incorporated an ideology with his name - Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era - into the constitution, putting him on par with leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

  • China's Xi further cements power as party congress closes

    Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary, breaking with precedent and solidifying his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic. The new leadership will be unveiled at around noon (0400 GMT) on Sunday when Xi walks into a room of journalists at the Great Hall of the People, followed by the other members of the new Standing Committee in descending order of rank. In an unusual moment during the closing ceremony, former President Hu Jintao, seated next to Xi, was escorted off the stage.

  • Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second

    Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott made 33 saves to get his 268th career win to tie Don Beaupre for 53rd place on the career list.

  • Li Xi gets graft-busting role on China's new Standing Committee

    Li Xi, the Communist Party chief of the economic powerhouse Guangdong province, assumed two new titles on Sunday when he was elevated to the elite Politburo Standing Committee and put in charge of the party's influential graft-busting body. While Li, 66, is not known to have worked directly with Xi Jinping during his career - unlike the other three new members named on Sunday to the Standing Committee - he is nonetheless viewed by analysts as having gained Xi's trust to secure such a sensitive role. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), which roots out and punishes corruption within the 97 million-member party, is extremely powerful and fighting corruption has been a signature tool of Xi's rule since he became China's supreme leader a decade ago.

  • Beijing party chief Cai, Xi loyalist, vaults to top rank

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cai Qi catapulted to the top rung of China's leadership on Sunday, capping a late career rise that overcame a less than ideal stretch as Beijing's Communist Party boss. Cai, 66, was not on everyone's list for the elite Politburo Standing Committee, but he is seen as one of Xi's closest political allies, having worked with him for 20 years in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. His leap to the party's top governing body was reminiscent of a jump in 2017 into the Politburo without the typical first stop on the larger Central Committee.

  • Protests erupt in Pakistan after ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified from holding public office OLD

    Khan unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed money he had received from their sale

  • Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold eleventh-hour talks

    Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being urged to strike a deal to avert a Conservative civil war, amid fears that the party is on course for a historic split.

  • Belarus transfers additional 24 tanks to Russia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 18:07 Belarus has handed over another 24 T-72A tanks to Russia, bringing the total number of tanks transferred within the last several weeks to 94. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring outlet, citing belzhd_live Telegram channel Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that another 24 T-72 tanks that have been de-mothballed set out from Belarus on 16 October; they are shipped towards the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is

  • China's Premier Li Keqiang left off new party Central Committee

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and three other members of the elite Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party were excluded from the newly elected Central Committee on Saturday. More than 2,000 delegates to a once-every-five-years party congress in Beijing elected a 205-person Central Committee as well as 171 alternate members. Li Keqiang, 67, Li Zhanshu, 72, Wang Yang, 67, and Han Zheng, 68 - members of the current seven-person Standing Committee - were excluded from the new Central Committee.

  • Motor racing-Red Bull F1 team mourn death of founder Mateschitz at 78

    AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) -Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team mourned the death of the energy drink company's Austrian founder Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday at the age of 78. Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner confirmed the news ahead of qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team can clinch a fifth constructors' championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen has already won the drivers' title for the second year in a row.

  • Pro-Trump Tour Flies Off The Rails Over ‘Demonic Satellites’ and ‘Deep State’ McDonald’s

    Emily Elconin/GettyThe far-right “ReAwaken America” gathering in Manheim, Pennsylvania, this weekend wasn’t your typical pro-Trump rally.It was a whole different level of crazy.The QAnon-peppered programming frequently flew off the rails Saturday, as speakers took severe issue with everything from McDonald’s being part of the “deep state” to “demonic satellites” controlling the voting system in the United States.The day’s activities kicked off with a prayer asking for Trump’s eyes to be opened s

  • Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

    Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the […]

  • Former president Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally in Robstown

    Former president Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally in Robstown, Texas.

  • Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year

    A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.

  • Zelenskyy announces when negotiations with Russia can resume

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 20:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Ukraine can open negotiations with Russia after the return of all its territories within the borders of 1991, but there will be no return of relations with Russia that existed before the war.

  • Trump may try to delay the January 6 committee subpoena until well after the midterms — in which the GOP might win back the House and make the whole thing moot

    The January 6 committee is set to dissolve in January, and if Republicans take back the House in November, it's all but certain to discontinue.

  • Trump claims first batch of reviewed White House documents are his personal property in likely sign of further legal battles

    The DOJ in a Thursday filing said Trump is claiming executive privilege over nine records, including clemency requests and immigration documents.

  • New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge

    New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.

  • Hu Jintao: ex-president escorted out of China party congress

    The former president is led off stage during the Party Congress, with no explanation given.