Power outage in city's South End

Feb. 20—CUMBERLAND — About 1,700 Potomac Edison customers were without electricity Tuesday afternoon following a problem with a transformer in the city's South End.

Fort Hill High School and Washington Middle School were among those without power, but the school day was to continue as scheduled, Allegany County Public Schools said.

The transformer problem also sparked a small brush fire on White Oaks Avenue, which was extinguished by Cumberland firefighters.

Potomac Edison estimated power would be restored by 4 p.m.