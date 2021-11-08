Power outage impacting American, Southwest flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

The Daily Beast

OLIVIER DOULIERYA hacker linked to a Russian ransomware gang that brazenly attacked more than 1,000 U.S. companies in July has been charged for his cybercrime campaigns, according to court documents unsealed Monday.The hacker, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national, wrote the software behind the Russian-linked REvil gang’s ransomware attack against the software company Kaseya. That attack ended up infecting thousands of companies and kept them with limited operations for weeks, according to a