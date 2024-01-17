Power outage impacts residence halls, athletic facilities on west side of CSU campus

Several buildings on the west side of Colorado State University’s main campus, including a handful of residence halls, as well as Moby Arena and Canvas Stadium, experienced a power outage Wednesday morning that was expected to last for three hours.

CSU issued a safety advisory just after 11 a.m. about the power outage, estimating it would take three hours to repair.

No information about the cause of the outage was immediately available.

Residence halls impacted by the outage included Durward, Westfall, Summit, Ingersoll, Edwards and Newsome, the university said in the safety advisory posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wednesday was the first day of spring semester classes at CSU, following a weather closure Tuesday for extreme cold. Monday was a university holiday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

