Power outage leads to school closures in Brevard County

Bluesky opened to the public yesterday after launching in an invite-only beta last year. Getting on Bluesky might not be as exciting as it was when people were selling invites on eBay for $400 a pop, but there's still a lot of curiosity around the decentralized, open source social app. According to publicly available data, Bluesky's unique user count almost doubled from Monday to Tuesday, when the platform opened to the public.