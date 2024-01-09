Power outage leaves San Jose nursing home residents in the cold

TechCrunch

Remember Ballie, Samsung's spherical home robot from CES 2020? The new and improved Ballie, which Samsung previewed during its press conference at CES 2024 in Las Vegas today, is around the size of a bowling ball, packing a battery that's designed to last two to three hours. Ballie sports a spatial lidar sensor to help it navigate rooms and obstacles, as well as a 1080p projector with two lenses that allows the robot to project movies and video calls and even act as a second PC monitor.