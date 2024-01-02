Power outage leaves thousands without lights in North County

SAN DIEGO — Over 11,000 North County San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost electricity Tuesday morning due to a power outage in the area. The cause of has not been determined.

The outage started around 7:40 a.m., according to SDG&E’s outage map. As many as 11,556 customers in Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual were impacted.

SDG&E estimates that power will be restored for all customers in the area around 10:30 a.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to the utility company for more information and is awaiting response.

No additional details about the outage were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.