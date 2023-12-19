Power outage maps: Over 500,000 customers without power in Maine, Massachusetts

A deadly storm system rolled through the Northeast Monday, bringing with it torrential rains and strong winds that killed at least four people across the region, as well as knocking out power and delaying flights.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded along the southern New England shoreline, while trees and power lines were downed and weather warnings were issued from North Carolina to Maine.

Parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania saw more than five inches of rain and parts of other states recorded more than four inches of rain, according to the NWS. New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston saw some city streets underwater around the afternoon rush hour.

As of Tuesday morning, over 500,000 utility customers in Maine and Massachusetts were without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Track the updated power outage numbers in each state below.

Maine power outage map

There are over 430,000 power outages reported in Maine as of 7:35 a.m. ET. The outages are spread out across the state, with Kennebec County reporting over 67,000 outages and Penobscot County reporting over 63,000 outages.

Massachusetts power outage map

There are over 129,000 power outages reporting in Massachusetts as of 7:39 a.m. ET. Most of the outages are being reported in the southeastern portion of the state, with Plymouth County reporting over 50,000 outages and Norfolk County reporting over 25,000 outages.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, Thao Nguyen, Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maine, Massachusetts power outage maps: Over 500,000 without power