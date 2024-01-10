Power outage safety: Here’s what to be aware of before, during and after your power goes out

Several Florida residents in the Panhandle are without power after storms slammed through the state Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, 13,178 people were without power in Florida. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that numerous outages have been reported across the Panhandle, from Crestview and Destin to Live Oak.

The National Weather Service will determine whether tornadoes — or straight-line winds — were the cause of the destruction and whether it was one or several tornadoes that hit several areas of the state.

As the more storms could shake up the state as early as Friday, here's what resident need to know about future power outages.

What is considered a major power outage?

Between 2000 and 2021, around 83% of reported major power outages were caused by weather-related events, according to 2022 data from Climate Central.

By Climate Central’s definition of a major power outage – an outage in which at least 50,000 utilities customers lose power – the outages caused by Hurricane Idalia in Florida’s Big Bend region come together to make a major power outage.

How do I prepare for a power outage?

If a storm is approaching and you're worried about a possible power outage, there's some steps you start taking to prepare, according to ready.gov, a national public service campaign that equips people to prepare for and respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

Experts say to take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity. Make sure to plan for for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank.

They also note to talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines. Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

As for food, make sure to have enough nonperishable food and water. Keep your freezers and refrigerators closed. Experts say a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary.

Lastly, communicate with family members on any plans.

Florida tornado power outages: What's still safe to eat and what should be thrown out?

What should I keep in a power outage survival kit?

A great way to prepare for any power outage is to keep a survival kit on hand with supplies. The American Red Cross gives suggestions for how to fill your power outage survival kit, listing items such as:

Water — one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food — non-perishable, easy-to prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight (Do not use candles during a power outage due to the extreme risk of fire.)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, deed/lease to home, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

What do I do with food in a power outage?

When your power does actually go out, the Florida Department of Health stresses to not open the fridge or freezer. Keeping the cold air in will protect your food from spoiling.

They also suggest leave one light switch on so that you’ll know when the power comes back on.

Before drinking any water, check with local authorities to be sure your tap water is safe to consume. If you are on well water, be prepared for pump outages.

If it’s very hot outside, try to stay cool by going to the lowest level of your home. Cool air falls, hot air rises. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Be sure to give pets lots of fresh water too.

What do I need to know about generator safety?

Generators can be extremely helpful and crucial during a power outage. Here's what ready.gov says to keep in mind before operating one:

Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you, your family and pets.

Keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding. Touching a wet generator or devices connected to one can cause electrical shock.

Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.

Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

How do I survive a long term power outage?

Here is a list of things to consider during a prolonged power outage, according to ready.gov:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but only outside and away from windows.

Don’t use your gas stove or oven to heat your home. (This tip isn’t necessary for those who live Florida’s summer heat)

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Try to find alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating or cooling locations open near you.

My power is back on now. What do I need to do now?

Finally, the power is back! Wait a few minutes before turning on major appliances, Florida Health experts note it helps eliminate problems that could occur.

When tackling your food supple, know the saying — When in doubt, throw it out! Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

If the power is out for more than a day, experts say to discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise. Consult your doctor or pharmacist immediately for a new supply.

If your family and home are safe, check in with nearby neighbors and family members to let them know. See if they might want or need your help.

Contributing reporting: Cheryl McCloud and Lianna Norman, USA Today Florida Network

