Power outages, again? 750K people in Northern California could be left in the dark this week, PG&E warns

While Southern California anticipates its first rain of the season, the state's largest utility warned it may shut off power for 750,000 people as high fire-risk conditions return to the northern part of the state.

Power outages could last from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening, Pacific Gas & Electric said, affecting customers in the Sierra Foothills and greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Customers received notification on the same day state lawmakers grilled PG&E's leadership on how it handled three widespread shutoffs last month, which later sparked an investigation by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Residents in 25 counties may lose power this time, PG&E said in a Monday news release, as part of its effort to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires amid high winds and dry conditions.

Unlike last month, however, Southern California utilities won't follow suit thanks to a favorable weather forecast. Starting Tuesday, Los Angeles and San Diego may see up to an inch of rain, the Weather Channel said. The first precipitation of the water year, which began Oct. 1, could bring relief to fire-weary areas.

At least 58 fires have ignited across the state since Oct. 1, according to Cal Fire, torching more than 115,000 acres. The Kincade Fire forced nearly 200,000 people to evacuate before firefighters got the Sonoma County blaze under control earlier this month.

No fires were burning Monday night, but more than 81% of the state is considered "abnormally dry," according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Still, state officials have called on utilities to reduce the frequency and scale of preemptive shutoffs. The outages disrupt daily life, and may not be preventing fires with PG&E acknowledging it found broken equipment near where the Kincade Fire ignited.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has sharply criticized PG&E, blaming the utility's "greed" and "mismanagement."

“We are seeing the scale and scope of something that no state in the 21st century should experience,” Newsom said at a press conference in October.

Contributing: Gabrielle Cannon, The Desert Sun, and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California power outages: PG&E preps for another round of blackouts