Power outages climbing as nor’easter batters southeastern Mass. with strong wind, snow

The number of power outages is climbing Tuesday afternoon as a nor’easter batters southeastern Massachusetts with whipping winds and snow.

As of 1:45 p.m., there were nearly 16,000 homes and businesses in the Bay State without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outages tracker.

The highest percentage of power outages was in Sandwich and Barnstable, the tracker showed. There were also many along the southern coast of Massachusetts leading up to the Boston area.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Cape and the Islands until 9 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph possible in those areas.

Southeastern Massachusetts was also seeing, where at least 3 inches was on the ground on parts of the Cape as of lunchtime.

In a series of Facebook posts, police in Falmouth warned of downed power lines, impassable roads, and treacherous driving conditions.

The storm is expected to move out of the region by 7 p.m.

