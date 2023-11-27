Power outages drop to fewer than 2,000 after morning storm

Nov. 27—A coastal storm knocked out power to more than 31,000 homes and businesses across Maine on Monday morning, but power was restored to all but about 2,000 by afternoon.

The storm arrived overnight, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 mph. Strong wind gusts along the coast peaked Monday morning. The storm tapered off in most areas, through snow showers were expected to linger in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties until noon Monday. Splashover, beach erosion and minor coastal flooded were expected Monday morning, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph were reported across the southern coast early Monday morning, while gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in the midcoast region, according to the weather service.

Central Maine Power reported a peak of 21,000 outages early Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m., the number of outages had dropped to about 1,670. Nearly all of the outages were reported in coastal towns.

Outages in Penobscot, Hancock and and Washington counties increased throughout the morning. Versant reported more than 13,000 customers were without power at 11:30 a.m., but that number dropped to just over 300 by mid-afternoon.

The weather service issued a flood warning for the Penobscot River, warning of minor flooding forecast in the Bangor area.