Power outages, flight cancellations sweep South as brutal snow, ice storm slams region

The entire eastern United States was bracing for winter storm, ice, gale force winds or tornadoes Sunday as a furious weather front that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Midwest continued its unforgiving march across the nation.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses were already dark in Georgia alone early Sunday. Power was out for another 100,000 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida as well. More than 3,000 flights into, out of and within the U.S. had been canceled or delayed as of 9 a.m., according to the tracking website flightaware.com.

The impact of the storm was varying greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood. Jackson, Mississippi, saw trace amounts of snow early Sunday while just 35 miles to the north the hamlet of Shoccoe was stunned by almost eight inches.

Southern cities were on alert. Nashville could get 3 inches, parts of the state a foot of snow. The streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, were covered early Sunday, and the National Weather Service called for snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches in some parts of the state.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," the weather service warned. "Travel could be nearly impossible."

Elsewhere, 1 to 4 inches of sleet, snow and ice forecast for the Atlanta area as well as other parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

“Hopefully, the storm will underdeliver, but it could overdeliver. We just don’t know,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who declared a state of emergency.

In southwestern Florida, rolling tornado warnings were being issued.

Justine Bousman shovels snow in front of her house in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

The storm, dubbed a "Saskatchewan screamer" because it originated in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, left over a foot of snow in Des Moines, Iowa, over the weekend. The Ozarks town of Canaan in Arkansas also saw a foot of snow.

The storm was expected to head into the Northeast while dropping snow, sleet and rain around the densely populated Eastern Seaboard. Washington, D.C., was forecast to see up to 3 inches of snow followed by a round of ice. Parts of the metro area already saw more snow in one week this month than in the last two years.

Parts of Western Pennsylvania could get a foot of snow, forecasters said. And officials across New England warned residents to stay indoors on Saturday as a blast of Arctic air drives wind chill temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees

Contributing: The Associated Press

