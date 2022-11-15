Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

·1 min read

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova reported “massive power outages across the country” on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

“Following Russia’s bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, one of the power lines that ensures the transport of electricity for our country has been disconnected,” Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said in a statement. “This has led to massive power outages across the country.”

Spinu noted that the downed power lines “were not damaged, but were automatically disconnected as a safety measure” and added that the supplier, Moldelectrica, is working to restore power.

Moldovan citizens would be updated on the matter, he said.

Moldova isn't a member of the European Union.

Recommended Stories

  • EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

    The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates.

  • EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs "green light" training for Ukrainian military

    On Monday, 14 November, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states made a decision about the start of the training mission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: European Pravda, quoting Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Quote: "We are united in our support of Ukraine.

  • Sacramento man suspected in wife’s Yolo death takes his life after El Dorado deputies find him

    He allegedly shot himself after being located by law enforcement in El Dorado County.

  • Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future

    Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley Point C generating station is well underway, after years of planning. Hinkley Point C is set to be one of the the biggest power stations in Britain and will generate 7% of the country’s electricity.

  • KCK corruption is bigger than Golubski, new indictments say. Where’s the investigation?

    Mayor Tyrone Garner and the police department need to get to the bottom of the corruption — now. | Editorial

  • OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast. "The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022," OPEC said in the report.

  • French have got even lazier, study shows

    Famed for their marathon holidays, extended lunches and 35-hour working week, the French have long basked in the enviable image of enjoying life’s pleasures while, somehow, getting the job done.

  • US announces sanctions targeting Russian military suppliers

    The U.S. is imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are financial facilitators of Russia’s military supply chain.

  • Video shows unarmed guard preventing gunman from entering treatment clinic

    The guard was able to restrain the gunman, who tried to enter the facility with an AR-15 rifle, until police arrived.

  • Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history

    After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. The surging popularity of a right-wing alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu's political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges.

  • Japan, US Collaborating on Next-Generation Chips, Nishimura Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan and the US are working together to make the next generation of semiconductors, while also collaborating with a broad range of Asian nations to strengthen chip supply chains.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundGriffin to ‘Th

  • Ukraine’s anti-graft agency issues arrest warrant for ex-MP Hranovskyi

    The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has put former Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi on its wanted list, the agency reported on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 15.

  • European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

    The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel said.

  • Police: Man who raped woman after Wollaston station abduction tried to kidnap another

    Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges.

  • McCarthy makes case for House speaker, but right flank balks

    With Republicans close to gaining control of the House, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy maneuvered Monday to lock up support to become the next House speaker, pushing past the objections of his right flank and embarking on a bruising path to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the majority. House Republicans met behind closed doors late in the day to hear the pitch from McCarthy, who reaches for the speaker’s gavel at a tumultuous time for the party. Late Monday, Republicans were just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority.

  • Ukraine asks U.S. for big drones, hoping to overcome opposition

    Ukraine has made a new appeal for the United States to supply it with powerful drones and anti-drone missiles, hoping Washington will reverse its previous rejection as Russia increasingly turns to kamikaze drones and attacks civilian infrastructure. With Moscow's invasion in its ninth month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a Nov. 2 letter requested four MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems or drones, and in a separate document, asked for the first time for a counter-drone missile, according to a document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the request said. The drones, which cost about $10 million each, and the counter-drone AGM-114L or LONGBOW would bolster Ukraine's civilian air defenses and help counter Russia's growing use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones far from the front lines.

  • Xi’s Crackdowns Drive Chinese Billionaires to Booming Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the hottest wine bars for Chinese billionaires isn’t atop a Shanghai office tower or within a Beijing courtyard house. It’s in a modest black-and-white bungalow next to a six-lane thruway in the heart of Singapore.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundBiden, Xi Chart Path

  • Artemis launch delay is the latest of many NASA scrubs and comes from hard lessons on crew safety

    The space shuttle Atlantis was one of the last major launches aboard a NASA rocket. NASAI love a good space launch, and I have been eagerly awaiting NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System rocket to take off as the first part of NASA’s ambitious Artemis Mission to put U.S. astronauts back on the Moon. But this launch has already been pushed back four times this year – twice due to technical issues and once apiece for a tropical storm and a hurricane. I am a professor of space studies who teaches

  • Biden warns Xi of 'defensive' action if North Korea conducts new nuclear test

    Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping China is obligated to dissuade North Korea from testing nuclear missiles and the U.S. would take “defensive” action if needed.

  • Romney compares Trump to past-his-prime pitching ace

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) compared former President Trump to a failing pitcher on a baseball team who remains on the mound despite a series of losses, noting Trump has been the party leader during disappointing GOP election outcomes in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Romney, a vocal critic of Trump in the Republican Party, told The…