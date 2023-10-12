Power outages possible in winter but they'll be short – Energy Minister

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has said that Ukraine has prepared for possible power outages in winter, which could be caused by Russian attacks on the energy sector, and therefore, the power outages will not be long.

Source: Halushchenko on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Of course, if there are large-scale attacks that will really cause significant damage to the power system, power outages are possible. However, we are preparing everything to ensure that they will be short, and the power supply will be restored as quickly as possible."

Details: Halushchenko said that training is currently underway to prepare "for any decisions".

"We will react and make decisions as we go," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Maksym Timchenko, CEO of Ukraine’s main energy producer DTEK, also noted that certain solutions had been developed to deal with possible power outages in winter.

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that Ukraine was the first country in the world to build physical protection for power facilities and backup power supply schemes.

Last winter, despite the power outage schedules that were in place until March, the country experienced a real blackout only once – on 23 November. It lasted less than a day thanks to the professional work of power engineers.

