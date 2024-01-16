Power outages reported across Lafayette Parish

Many Lafayette Utilities System customers are reportedly experiencing power outages. A LUS outage map showed more than 100 customers experiencing outages in Lafayette parish Monday night.

"Please keep a safe distance from the crews while they are working to restore power. If there are any questions or issues, please call (337) 291-9200," said LUS's updates." The outage map is now live with predicted outages also. To find out more about outages, and predications visit: lus.org/map."

SLEMCO customers also reported power outages. An outage map showed more than 18,000 customers with no electricity.

"Crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. We appreciate your patience as they work through the night to get power back on," SELMCO said via Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Power outages reported in Lafayette Parish