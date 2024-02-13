Power outages reported across the region Monday night
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Thousands of people were without power Monday night as a line of heavy wind and storms swept throughout the region.
Below is a breakdown of outages reported by area electric companies:
Greeneville Light and Power — 430 total
BrightRidge — 17,648 total
Appalachian Power:
Scott County, Va. — 620
Washington County, Va. — 1,446
Dickenson County, Va. — 187
Hawkins Co., Tenn. — 56
Sullivan Co., Tenn. — 23
Bristol, Virginia Utilities — 664 total
Holston Electric — 146 total
