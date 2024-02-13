Power outages reported across the region Monday night

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Thousands of people were without power Monday night as a line of heavy wind and storms swept throughout the region.

Below is a breakdown of outages reported by area electric companies:

Greeneville Light and Power — 430 total

BrightRidge — 17,648 total

Appalachian Power: Scott County, Va. — 620 Washington County, Va. — 1,446 Dickenson County, Va. — 187 Hawkins Co., Tenn. — 56 Sullivan Co., Tenn. — 23

Bristol, Virginia Utilities — 664 total

Holston Electric — 146 total

