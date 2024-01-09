Power outages reported in Charlotte area. Track and report outages from Tuesday’s storm

Thousands of homes across the Carolinas — including in the Charlotte area — are without power as a strong storm rolls through the southeast.

Multiple counties, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston and Union, are expected to be impacted by the storm that could bring high winds, heavy rain and a possible tornado, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Duke Energy power outages due to storm

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 13,000 people in North and South Carolina had power outages. Most were reported in the Charlotte area, with 4,032 people without power as of noon.

Before the storm, Duke Energy officials were preparing for widespread outages to identify any parts service areas that could be impacted, so that they could could coordinate crews, contractors or other utility crews to help with restoration efforts if needed.

“There have been many severe weather systems across the nation in recent weeks. Duke Energy meteorologists have been tracking them, and our crews are prepared to respond if needed,” said Jason Hollifield, Carolinas Storm Director. “It is our priority to keep our customers informed and encourage them to prepare in advance.”

How to report a power outage

If your power does go out during the storm, there are multiple ways you can report it to Duke Energy:

Visit duke-energy.com.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app, available in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Text “OUT” to 57801

Call the automated outage-reporting system, at: 800-POWERON (800-769-3766).

To view Duke Energy power outages, visit outagemap.duke-energy.com.