Power outages reported as trees come down in South Carolina
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reports from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, where sleet and freezing rain have brought down trees limbs, causing power outages on Jan. 16.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the latest forecast across Central Florida.
Strong winds caused a tree to fall on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in DeKalb County. Georgia Power said it was responding to the incident.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an emergency order and his administration urged people to stay at home after weather forecasters predicted a "dangerous" winter storm with snow and ice as far south as Georgia. (Jan. 15)
Weather Channel personality known for being in the worst storms tweeted in-car video on the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway.
Gov. Henry McMaster winter weather news conference Saturday
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze.
WYFF News 4 meteorologist Griffin Hardy shows how a quarter can signal an outage during a winter storm.
Duke Energy reported 67,000 outages in the Carolinas through late Sunday morning, with more outages likely to occur later Sunday into early Monday.
Sunday’s winter storm covered the Triangle in a sheet of ice.
Duke power outages
