Power outages in six oblasts due to Russian strikes, substation ablaze in Sumy Oblast

A Russian attack on Sumy Oblast has damaged a substation, but the electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the consumers’ needs.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Quote: "A substation equipment caught fire yesterday (10 November – Ekonomichna Pravda) due to an attack on one of the border districts of Sumy Oblast. There were no casualties. Firefighters put out the flames," the statement said.

Details: The energy ministry also provided more information on the situation in the power sector as of 11 November.

The aftermath of the bombardment. A 6kV power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast went down due to the attack, leaving over 1,100 consumers cut off from the power supply. In addition, a low-pressure gas pipeline in the town of Nikopol was damaged during the bombardment, leaving some residents without gas.

The situation in the frontline areas. A total of 12 settlements in Donetsk Oblast lost power on 10 November due to hostilities.

A 10kV overhead line is out of service in Kharkiv Oblast due to hostilities; one settlement was partially cut off from the power supply, and over 1,600 consumers lost power.

Russian strikes on Chernihiv Oblast have cut off power in 18 settlements, and over 2,500 consumers in Sumy Oblast remain disconnected.

In general, some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts remain without electricity. Over 3,600 consumers have been reconnected to the power supply over the past 24 hours.

Power generation. The power generating facilities are in regular operation. The stockpiles of coal and fuel oil are sufficient for uninterrupted operation of the plants.

The agency said the amount of power generated is sufficient to fully meet the needs of consumers and industrial needs.

Background: On the evening of 7 November, the Russians opened fire on a thermal power plant belonging to DTEK Energy, Ukraine's main energy producer, located in a pre-frontline oblast.

