Power, prestige, privilege: Inside Murdaugh killings and fall of their family dynasty

Reuters

The 57-year-old Texas-raised computer scientist made the change in late 2021 following her divorce last year from Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. The couple had pledged in 2010 to give the bulk of their fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded in 2000 and spent $55 billion in its first two decades, with a focus on combating poverty, inequity and disease. A foundation spokesperson declined to comment beyond what French Gates outlined in her latest Giving Pledge letter, which she posted separately from Bill Gates.