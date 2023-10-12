power of the purse
power of the purse
"This is SO SMART and SO CUTE." The post Woman shares adorable way to display purse collection: ‘Thank you for this u beautiful soul’ appeared first on In The Know.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Stretched between the front seats, this multi-tasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Find a Prime Day deal on a portable generator for camping and tailgating or a whole-house generator for powering your home during an outage.
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is thriving at 56.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Amazon's Prime Day Anker sale includes cables, portable chargers and more for October 2023
If you need more outlets in your home or apartment, these under-$30 surge protector deals on Amazon are right up your alley.
This best-selling surge protector is on super sale on Amazon for October Prime Day and it's the perfect solution if you're running out of outlets.
October Prime Day is almost over, but you don't want to miss these cordless vacuum deals. Get up to $700 off these best sellers.
The 2024 BMW iX2 xDrive30 first of two peppy electric trims. Same powertrain as in all-wheel drive iX1, a RWD trim launches in summer.
Rental car companies appear to be getting on top of customer satisfaction issues, but the UAW strike could make their lives difficult in the future.
Sony’s well-regarded WH-CH720N headphones are on sale for $98 as part of Amazon’s October Prime Day event. That’s $52 off and matches a previous low for the device.
You'll wear it all fall.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
Thread (not to be confused with Threads), a startup developing a robotics platform to collect inspection data for utilities, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Badlands Capital with participation from Minnkota Power Cooperative, Generational Partners, Rosecliff Ventures, Excell Partners, Homegrown Capital and Kevin O’Leary’s Wonder Fund North Dakota. The three met at the University of North Dakota while creating software for FedEx, and -- building on that experience -- decided to refocus their efforts on digitizing and modernizing energy assets, like wind turbines.
Power-ful discounts await.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
What parents need to know to make sure their baby's formula is suitably hot, and safe to drink.