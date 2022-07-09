Straight Kids Loved The Action In "Power Rangers," But Queer Children Of The '90s Discovered Something Deeper

Go Go Power Rangers!

"It's Morphin' Time!" No three words brought more excitement to kids in the early '90s who were fans of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Launching in the summer of 1993, the series was an immediate success and Power Rangers toys were the most in-demand gift that holiday season (stories of Midwest moms brawling in their local Toys "R" Us over the last Green Ranger doll were not unheard of). The show had an undeniable worldwide fanbase, but it held a special place in the hearts of queer '90s kids who found inspiration and hope in the spandex-clad superheroes. So why was the show so appealing to LGBTQIA+ youth?

Girl Power!

Besides casting actors of diverse racial backgrounds, each Ranger team since the original inception has included at least two female members. Sure, the guys have always outnumbered the girls, but the women get to kick as much ass as their male counterparts. The original Ranger ladies were an all-in-one combination of Barbie and G.I. Joe. No longer did a queer child need to make a choice between the doll and the action figure. The Ranger women proved to kids that a hero could embrace their masculine and feminine-side simultaneously.

Billy Be Still My Heart

Billy Cranston was the token brainiac and "nerd" of the group and a fan favorite among queer men. While the other guys on the team fit the traditional '90s "masc" mold of playing sports and wearing endless pairs of acid wash jeans, Billy was the quiet soft boy who loved reading and science. Billy's struggle to accept his role as the stoic wisdom seeker in a violent world mirrored the struggle of queer kids desperately trying to fit into heteronormative society. As my friend, actor Zach Bravo told me, "[Billy is]...a queer icon because as queer people, we don’t get to win a whole lot when it comes to facing the greater evil. So to see Billy, through many trials and tribulations, when he wins along with the core five, it’s like we are also winning the fight."

The Rangers Served High Camp

Even the most die-hard Power Rangers fan will admit that the show could be incredibly campy and corny. And hey, there's nothing at all wrong with that! From Ed Wood to Jon Waters to Jerri Blank, queer folks have been embracing ridiculous and over-the-top entertainment for decades. Rita Repulsa, the main foe of Season 1, dresses and behaves so over-the-top that one could imagine her being read to filth by Michelle Visage on Drag Race. Superfan Dannie Stiles comments, "I LOVE Rita Repulsa. She was mainstream drag before RuPaul took over...if I was a villain she would be my mentor." Not only was Rita an opulent diva, but the monsters she sent down to planet Earth were also equally outrageous. From Purse Monster (a literal makeup bag come to life) to Pachinko Head (as the name suggests, a giant evil Pachinko machine) Power Rangers schooled a generation of young queers that one could stomp the streets of LA with the same style and flamboyancy of an East Village club kid.

A Little Spandex Goes A Long Way

As actor/producer Jonathan Emerson notes, "Power Rangers was a live-action version of Ninja Turtles, with less turtles and way more rainbow spandex. Sign me up!" While gaggles of straight kids were experiencing their sexual awakenings by watching a bikini-clad Pamela Anderson jog in slow motion, many queer kids were coming into their own by viewing Ranger costumes that left little to the imagination. It's also worth mentioning that Power Rangers have always cast actors who could have had second careers as Abercrombie & Fitch models, so it's no wonder why the show inspired so many same-sex crushes (I was into Tommy, in case you were wondering).

Authentically Awesome

Like queer people who feel the need to conceal their authentic selves, the Rangers had to keep their superhero identities a secret. Nevertheless, they created a "found family" and never gave up in their battle to make the world a better place. To many, the Rangers were an early '90s group of social justice warriors, tirelessly fighting to improve a world that had not yet fully accepted them. One Redditor notes, "...as a queer kid and facing a lot of bullying and abuse, seeing teens that were empowered to make the world a better place felt great. I often felt defenseless as a child and they were strong enough to protect themselves and others. Even when they were depowered they never gave up."

Go Go Queer Community!

As pride month commences and we reflect on all the advancements that have been made, and all of the work still yet to be accomplished, let's not forget the power that entertainment has to uplift and enlighten. While Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is by no means high art, it has provided decades of entertainment and inspiration to queer millennials across the globe. So let's all take a little inspiration from the Rangers and work to make society more equitable for all. Just make sure to do it in spandex.

