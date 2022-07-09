Straight Kids Loved The Action In "Power Rangers," But Queer Children Of The '90s Discovered Something Deeper

Even the most die-hard Power Rangers fan will admit that the show could be incredibly campy and corny. And hey, there's nothing at all wrong with that! From Ed Wood to Jon Waters to Jerri Blank, queer folks have been embracing ridiculous and over-the-top entertainment for decades. Rita Repulsa, the main foe of Season 1, dresses and behaves so over-the-top that one could imagine her being read to filth by Michelle Visage on Drag Race. Superfan Dannie Stiles comments, "I LOVE Rita Repulsa. She was mainstream drag before RuPaul took over...if I was a villain she would be my mentor." Not only was Rita an opulent diva, but the monsters she sent down to planet Earth were also equally outrageous. From Purse Monster (a literal makeup bag come to life) to Pachinko Head (as the name suggests, a giant evil Pachinko machine) Power Rangers schooled a generation of young queers that one could stomp the streets of LA with the same style and flamboyancy of an East Village club kid.