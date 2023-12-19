Power remains out for thousands in Brockton area: What we know Tuesday morning

Thousands remain without power in the Brockton area as of Tuesday morning as the state’s major electric companies report restoration could take a couple of days.

Monday's storm brought near-hurricane force winds to the area, bringing down power lines across Massachusetts and causing hundreds of thousands to lose power throughout the state.

A gust of wind of 60 mph was measured at 9:15 a.m. Monday at Plymouth Airport, according to the National Weather Service, just shy of a category one hurricane designation by 14 mph.

“The fierce winds and heavy rains brought down trees and limbs that caused significant damage to the electric system and widespread power outages in most of Eastern Massachusetts,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom Monday afternoon. “We have hundreds of crews on the ground working but with outages being so widespread it will take some time, especially as we continue to take on damage and outages throughout the day, even after the storm passes because of the weakened state of trees and the saturated ground.”

National Grid also sent a message to their customers on Monday, calling the cleanup a “multi-day restoration event.”

Here’s what we know Tuesday morning as crews continue to restore power to the area.

What cities and towns are without power in Brockton area?

According to National Grid’s outage map, as of 7:45 a.m., there are 2,259 active outages in Massachusetts, affecting 79,848 customers, 31,870 of which are in Plymouth County, 14,708 in Norfolk County and 14,694 in Bristol County.

Here are the number of customers without power in the Brockton area:

3,631 Bridgewater

1,663 Brockton

304 East Bridgewater

5,117 Easton

2,057 Stoughton

731 West Bridgewater

When is power expected to be restored in the Brockton area?

According to National Grid’s outage map, customers affected in Bridgewater, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Easton, Stoughton and West Bridgewater can expect power to be restored by Thursday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

