Power restored to 5,800 customers who lost electricity in Kearns Friday night

UPDATE, 9:23 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power reported a substation problem caused the power outage, and all customers have seen electricity restored.

ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Rocky Mountain Power is reporting a large power outage in a number of Kearns neighborhoods with over 5,800 customers being impacted.

Crews have been notified and are investigating the outage, though no specifics have been released.

Currently, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map states an estimated restoration time of “before 5 a.m. on 2/10.”

